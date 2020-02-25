Marvel wants its own creative team for 'Deadpool 3'

Share it:

Now that 'Deadpool 3' is officially under development under the Marvel Studios banner, there will be many questions in the future about how Kevin Feige and his team will handle the introduction of the largemouth mercenary in the MCU. The franchise has always been known for having a lot of humor, but other than 'Guardians of the Galaxy', none of Marvel's projects have used humor that has made Wade Wilson famous. Not to mention that it has been rated R. Therefore, the Deadpool character is very different from any other Marvel Studios character, but given that the first two movies earned more than 1.5 billion dollars at the box office, fans will expect that the third installment follows the same trail, and the company will undoubtedly seek to make a profit as soon as possible

Ryan Reynolds It has always been the driving force behind the franchise, producing the two films and co-writing the second part after spending a decade trying to move the project forward. Marvel Studios had never before given any of its actors that kind of control, except for Paul Rudd who has been the only one in the history of the MCU who had credits in the script for having collaborated on the 'Ant-Man' texts.

According to rumors, Reynolds is interested in bringing the director back David Leitch and to the writers Rhett Reese Y Paul Wernick for 'Deadpool 3', but it seems that Feige wants to bring his own people. Apparently (it is clear that the information is beginning to sound, there is nothing official), the head of Marvel Studios is aware that 'Deadpool 2' was not as well received as the first film, and is looking to choose his Director and scriptwriters for the project. Those chosen could be those who wrote 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', Chris McKenna Y Erik Sommers, along with others. From the interviews that Reese and Wernick have given on Deadpool 3, the duo certainly made it appear that they were involved in some way, but everyone knows that Feige's decisions are final, regardless of the control Reynolds had previously had in the franchise. They may come back, but there is nothing confirmed.

And who will lead it?

According to the same sources of We Got This Covered, Taika Waititi It is one of several names that look to get behind the camera in 'Deadpool 3'. It is not clear if Marvel has formally approached him, but it is said that the name of the director of 'Thor: Ragnarok' appeared in the talks.

It would be nothing unusual if it were a bet within the studio: in addition to winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay – without being the favorite in the bets – Waititi has coincided with Reynolds in the cast of 'Free Guy', which will be released in July, besides being also in the other superhero movie that the actor starred in 2011: 'Green Lantern'.

No doubt Waititi is a great candidate among filmmakers who are already in the franchise. His sense of humor could be consistent with that of Deadpool, but you have to wait for the official news.