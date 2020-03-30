Marvel villains ordered from worst to best

In these 10 years, Marvel has left us an incredible gallery of characters, but villains have always been their pending task. Yes, he has had memorable villains, but also important pictures or, worst of all, forgettable. What is the best of all? And the worst?
27
Emil Blonski / Abomination (The Incredible Hulk)
A rather cutrous and badly done CGI for a character with zero history, zero charisma and … zero everything. What a shame to miss an actorazo like Tim Roth.
26
Laufey (Thor)
Loki's father and leader of the Ice Giants. Interpreted by Colm Feore. I've had to look it up on Wikipedia … because NO ONE remembers this villain, and the worst thing that can happen to you is participating in a Marvel movie and that nobody remembers that you've been there.
25
Malekith (Thor: The Dark World)
This villain played by Dr. Who himself (Christopher Eccleston) is interchangeable with the Laufey of the first part, both in design and motivation, that is, zero. We know he is bad because … well, because he is a Dark Elf, and that has to be very bad.
24
Darren Cross / Yellow Jacket (Ant-Man)
Corey Stoll He had it all to make an epic villain. But the background they gave him was very poor, and very boring. In fact, his character (albeit a bit backwards) was done much better by Jeff Bridges in 'Iron Man'. We already had a bald villain, and we liked him better. NEXT
2. 3
Kaecilius (Dr. Strange)
Mads Mikkelsen He had the opportunity to be Malekith in 'Thor: The Dark World' but he turned it down. But neither is his villain a better luck. At the end of the movie you care little about what happens to him. Also, who remembers his name?
22
Ronan The Accuser (Guardians of the Galaxy)
Too bad an actor as solvent as Lee Pace pass without pain or glory for that wonder that is the first part of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. We'll keep him because his hammer is so cool … and the final scene with Star Lord, although that would be more credit to Chris Pratt than anything else.
twenty-one
Ivan Vanko / Whiplash (Iron-Man 2)
I firmly believe that Mickey Rourke was passing by when they said to him: hey, are you a villain? And he would say: how much? And whoosh, film history. His expression does not change throughout the film and, although it could have been interesting, he stays in a 'I want and I cannot'. Too bad because his whips are some of the best Marvel has given in villain design: easy but effective and colorful.
twenty
Dormammu (Dr. Strange)
Since you spend the money in a very cool design, you could have given something of interest to what ends up being one more floating head with little lights.
19
Aldrich Killian / The Mandarin (Iron Man 3)
The third part of Tony Stark's solo trilogy performed very well at the box office, but not so much among fans who have yet to forgive the Mandarin reveal midway through the film. But the villain who plays Guy pearce It has its roll: nerdy boy ignored by Stark who ends up making himself and hey, even if the pot goes a little towards the end, who wouldn't happen to 'Iron-Man' giving all the time for sack?
18
Justin Hammer (Iron-Man 2)
Sam Rockwell pre-Oscar plays the 'villain' who accompanies Mickey Rourke but honestly … I don't even remember him. That is a very bad sign, and that I have seen the movie several times.
17
Ultron (Avengers: Age of Ultron)
Ultron should have been scary. Ultron should have populated our nightmares. Ultron should have been much darker. Ultron, in short, should have been much more than it was. Blame it on James Spader. Didn't anyone think of catching Jeremy Irons or Harrison Ford, with the big voice they have?
16
Ego (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)
The sequel to the adventures of Star-Lord is a flawed movie in many ways, and one of the things I can't forgive him for is wasting the buzz on Kurt Russell, that exudes charisma from all four sides. Its villain is absurd and childish and, in the end, it is summarized in the usual: destroy everything.
fifteen
General Ross (The Incredible Hulk / Captain America: Civil War)
Let's see, he really is not a villain because the only thing he seeks is our well-being as Humanity. If you were in charge of national security and you met a giant green monster, what would you do? I would like to see you there. Also, William Hurt It has a good hanger.
14
Johann Schmidt / Red Skull (Captain America: The First Avenger)
Hugo Weaving is an always solvent actor and he shows it every time he has a chance. His 'Nazi' villain is everything we wanted, and the movie style of the 40s and 50s suited him perfectly, but in the end it is somewhat blurred with the end of the action movie. Still, a very salvageable villain.
13
Ulysses Klaue (Avengers: Age of Ultron / Black Panther)
The character played by Andy Serkis not a villain to use. Well, yes, but let's say he takes it seriously, and that's why we like him so much. Too bad he died so soon, he could have had a lot more juice.
12
Alexader Pierce (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)
We'll see, Robert Redford. It is done. What else can we say about the person behind the biggest script twist in all of Marvel to date? It was he who introduced Hydra at the foundation of SHIELD. Respect! If they had given him a fight scene, it would already be wonderful, but his death is a little bland.
eleven
Obadiah Stane / Iron Monger (Iron-Man)
The masterful interpretation of Jeff Bridges it's everything. Obadiah is a villain that we could find in real life: an executive who wants to control everything and steal technology from his competitor. Also, how can a villain who does not stop giving clues that he is, how to laugh at the hero? You even play a piece by Salieri on the piano!
10
Yon-Rogg (Captain Marvel)
Played by Jude Law, his character does not have much time to grow and his final turn could be seen coming, but it is no less valid. We like Yon-Rogg, and he cares about Carol Danvers. The only thing is that he is an inveterate liar and tried to kill her. Except for that, he's a cool guy.
9
Baron Zemo (Captain America: Civil War)
Helmut Zemo He managed to show us something important: you don't have to have super powers to defeat a superhero, just intelligence.
8
Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)
Bucky is Steve Rogers' best friend, and is the mastermind of Marvel's best bromance because what would Captain America be without his loyal friend? The coldness in the gestures of Sebastian Stan go that not even painted his character. If at least I didn't have that Japanese straightening …
7
Grand Master (Thor: Ragnarok)
Without Jeff Goldblum and his villain madness, the movie would not have been the same. Point.
6
Mysterio (Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Mysterio is the latest villain, for now, in the MCU. He begins as a friend and colleague of Spidey, Nick Fury and company, and later not only is it revealed that it was all a fantasy, but he also does the worst thing a villain can do: reveal the identity of the superhero. For that reason alone, he deserves to be so high in this ranking. And because hey, Jake Gyllenhaal is our weakness.
5
Adrian Toomes / Vulture (Spider-Man: Homecoming)
This villain is a real person, with real motivations, with real problems … He has a spectacular turn in the middle of the film and often offers the hero to flee from danger. Warns you. What villain does that? Michael Keaton It also gives an acting lesson and lives up to the maxim: If the villain is good, the movie is better.
4
Hela (Thor: Ragnarok)
Let's see, if our father had erased us from existence (and hidden a brother like Chris Hemsworth), we would also be pissed off. Hela has come to play, and the Blanchett Enjoy every second that is on screen, because it is impossible to rock more than Cate Blanchett right now. The first Marvel villain to … The first Marvel villain. THE ONLY VILLAIN OF MARVEL! Here we have a problem.
3
Thanos (Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War)
Thanos is the greatest thing Marvel has given in terms of villains and may be the most recognizable, but not the best. Yes, he is a very well calculated and thought character, but he has just lacked a point of humanity. And of empathy with the public: you don't want me to win. But his importance in the MCU is undeniable, and he has been the villain who accumulates the most films …
two
Erik Stevens / Killmonger (Black Panther)
Michael B. Jordan He has the honor of playing the first villain who … turns out to be right and ends up making the hero change his mind. Then he gets a little crazy, okay, but what king hasn't happened to him? Even ours had problems with his brother!
1
Loki (Thor, Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok)
Loki is the only villain that children want to be. He's charismatic, he's hot, he's stylish, he talks like Shakespeare, he dresses like a rock star, his story is tragic, he's hesitated us more times than we can remember … and if you ask someone for a Marvel villain , is the first that will come to mind. Tom Hiddleston, at your feet.
