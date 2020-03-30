Marvel villains ordered from worst to best

twenty-one

Ivan Vanko / Whiplash (Iron-Man 2)

I firmly believe that Mickey Rourke was passing by when they said to him: hey, are you a villain? And he would say: how much? And whoosh, film history. His expression does not change throughout the film and, although it could have been interesting, he stays in a 'I want and I cannot'. Too bad because his whips are some of the best Marvel has given in villain design: easy but effective and colorful.