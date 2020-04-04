         Marvel unveils the new Phase Four schedule: this is the dates of upcoming MCU releases

Share it:

As we feared, the summer movie season, usually laden with Hollywood news, is doomed. The coronavirus pandemic prevents returning to theaters and studies are delaying their largest productions. Disney has just announced its new calendar and, at the moment, only bets on releasing 'Artemis Fowl' directly on Disney +.

The company was rumored to be able to do the same with 'Black Widow', but just as Warner has done with 'Wonder Woman 1984,' the Marvel movie will be reserved for when the public can refill rooms. Initially scheduled for May, 'Black Widow' will be on theaters on November 6th.

The new Phase Four calendar of the Marvel Universe

The adventure starring Scarlett Johansson thus occupies the place that Marvel had reserved for 'Eternals', its other great cinematographic novelty planned for 2020. This movement is repeated throughout the Phase Four and the new release dates they look like this: