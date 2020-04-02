Marvel Unlimited offers a wide selection of titles for free

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In these difficult quarantine days, the Marvel helps its readers by providing a series of titles to download for free. Starting today, until Monday 4 May, it will be possible to access it on the Marvel Unlimited service without having a subscription.

In case you are interested in this initiative, all you have to do is download the Marvel Unlimeted application from your reference store and head to the "Free Comics" section, which will show you a wide selection of works to entertain you with.

Among the comics available, Civil War, Black Panter # 1, Jason Aaron's Avengers # 1 stand out, Captain America: Winter Soldier Ultimate, the Black Phoenix Saga (X-Men) and Captain Marvel # 1. Below you can take a look at the complete list:

Avengers VS. X-Men

Civil War

Amazing Spider-Man: Red Goblin

Black Panther # 1 (Ta-Nehisi Coates)

Thanos Wins (Donny Cates)

X-Men Milestones: the Black Phoenix Saga

Avengers: Kree / Skrull War

Avengers The Final Host # 1 (Jason Aaron)

Fantastic Four: Fourever # 1

Black Widow # 1: Shield's Most Wanted

Captain America: Winter Soldier Ultimate

Captain Marvel # 1

Marvel also added an information sheet for each work, which allows – for those interested in recovering the previous books – to know its editorial history.

Marvel Comics will also stop publishing the comics in digital format. Captain Marvel acquires a powerful upgrade in the latest issue of its publication.