Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: there is also Old Man Logan among the new free skins

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To accompany the release of the latest paid DLC from Marvel The Great Alliance 3: The Black Order, in which there are characters such as Moon Knight and Gambit, a costume pack completely free which will delight all owners of the exclusive Nintendo Switch.

Here is the complete list of costumes included in the free package:

Cyclops in Astonishing X-Men version

Colossus in Age of Apocalypse version

Psylocke in House of M version

Night-Crawler in House of M version

Storm in Punk Rock version

Magneto in Marvel Now!

Wolverine in Old Man Logan version

Scarlet Witch in classic version

Doctor Strange in Visage version

Ghost Rider in Secret Wars version

Battleworld version of Elsa Bloodstone

Loki in Kid Loki version

The package has been available for a few hours now and can be downloaded for free by anyone who has the physical or digital version of the game on the Nintendo hybrid console.

We remind you that on our pages you can find the complete review of Marvel The Great Alliance 3: The Black Order by Gabriele Laurino.

Have you already discovered all the content included in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Black Order expansion titled Rise of the Phoenix?