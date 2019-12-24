Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: there is also Old Man Logan among the new free skins

To accompany the release of the latest paid DLC from Marvel The Great Alliance 3: The Black Order, in which there are characters such as Moon Knight and Gambit, a costume pack completely free which will delight all owners of the exclusive Nintendo Switch.
Here is the complete list of costumes included in the free package:
- Cyclops in Astonishing X-Men version
- Colossus in Age of Apocalypse version
- Psylocke in House of M version
- Night-Crawler in House of M version
- Storm in Punk Rock version
- Magneto in Marvel Now!
- Wolverine in Old Man Logan version
- Scarlet Witch in classic version
- Doctor Strange in Visage version
- Ghost Rider in Secret Wars version
- Battleworld version of Elsa Bloodstone
- Loki in Kid Loki version
The package has been available for a few hours now and can be downloaded for free by anyone who has the physical or digital version of the game on the Nintendo hybrid console.
