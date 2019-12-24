Technology

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: there is also Old Man Logan among the new free skins

December 24, 2019
To accompany the release of the latest paid DLC from Marvel The Great Alliance 3: The Black Order, in which there are characters such as Moon Knight and Gambit, a costume pack completely free which will delight all owners of the exclusive Nintendo Switch.

Here is the complete list of costumes included in the free package:

  • Cyclops in Astonishing X-Men version
  • Colossus in Age of Apocalypse version
  • Psylocke in House of M version
  • Night-Crawler in House of M version
  • Storm in Punk Rock version
  • Magneto in Marvel Now!
  • Wolverine in Old Man Logan version
  • Scarlet Witch in classic version
  • Doctor Strange in Visage version
  • Ghost Rider in Secret Wars version
  • Battleworld version of Elsa Bloodstone
  • Loki in Kid Loki version

The package has been available for a few hours now and can be downloaded for free by anyone who has the physical or digital version of the game on the Nintendo hybrid console.

We remind you that on our pages you can find the complete review of Marvel The Great Alliance 3: The Black Order by Gabriele Laurino.

Have you already discovered all the content included in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Black Order expansion titled Rise of the Phoenix?

