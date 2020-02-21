Marvel turns his heroes into villains on the covers of Dark Marvel Variant

Share it:

During this year's ComicsPRO Marvel Comics He has decided to present a complete collection of alternative covers for some of his upcoming releases. On these covers several artists have collaborated to imagine the main Marvel heroes as true monsters loaded with evil.

In this gallery you can see all the alternative covers in which characters such as Deadpool, Captain America and Spider-Man have been imagined as villains looking quite scary. The covers and their artists are those of:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN # 46 DARK MARVEL VARIANT by MIRKA ANDOLFO

CABLE # 3 DARK MARVEL VARIANT by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI with color by GIADA MARCHISIO

GHOST RIDER # 8 DARK MARVEL VARIANT by DECLAN SHALVEY

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN # 45 DARK MARVEL VARIANT by DOALY

BLACK WIDOW # 2 DARK MARVEL VARIANT by OLIVIER VATINE

CAPTAIN AMERICA # 22 DARK MARVEL VARIANT by PATCH ZIRCHER with MORRY HOLLOWELL color

DOCTOR DOOM # 8 DARK MARVEL VARIANT by RYAN BROWN

DEADPOOL # 7 DARK MARVEL VARIANT by TONY DANIEL with color by DAVID CURIEL

DR. STRANGE # 6 DARK MARVEL VARIANT by DAVE JOHNSON

POWER PACK # 2 DARK MARVEL VARIANT by GURIHIRU

X-FACTOR # 2 DARK MARVEL VARIANT by DAVID NAKAYAMA

So far there has been no date for the premiere of these comics but Marvel.com usually share all the news about important releases and it may be there where they first share the dates.

It is not the first time that Marvel does this and these dark variants have already become collectibles among those who closely follow each series that The House of Ideas publishes.

If you like this idea, you may want to take it to the next level by decorating your home with a scary Venompool from the Marvel: Contest of Champions video game, where the Marvel character template is so extensive that it is also quite experienced with variants of this caliber.