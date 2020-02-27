Marvel turned an Avengers into the X-Men Lord Voldemort

Share it:

There are many antagonists of X-Men – Magneto, Apocalypse and Sinistro certainly stand out against others – however at the dawn of the new era of mutants it is an Avengers who instills the greatest terror in their minds.

Several years ago, at the narrative climax of the House of M event, Scarlet Witch pronounced the formula "No more mutants", snatching the powers from all the mutants on earth and putting a brake on the births of new species. On the planet, fewer than 200 mutants with their abilities remained.

Issue 7 of the new X-Men series reveals how the mutant community is still shaken by this tragic event. On the island of Krakoa there are individuals who have lost their skills due to that terrible day, become known as "M-Day".

Thanks to the resurrection process of the Five, however, a mutant has the opportunity to be reborn after death at the height of his forces. But first he will have to prove that he is worthy of such a procedure, facing a ritual in which – without power – he will fight to defend his life.

Just as this sadistic ceremony is being performed, Exodus tells the story of Scarlet Witch and M-Day to a group of children present there. When he comes to mention the name of the Avengers, suddenly the children put their hands to their ears shouting "impostor!" and begging to stop, not being in the habit of saying that name, just like the wizards of the world of Harry Potter they feared to name Tom Riddle's nickname, Lord Voldemort.

Also, the children shout to the impostor for a specific reason: Scarlet Witch, once founder of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, turned out not to be a mutant at all. The latter later played a decisive role in restoring the mutant gene at the end of Avengers vs X-Men.

In the number 7 of X-Force we know a new version of a famous Marvel character. In the previous issue of the X-Men, however, we witnessed a plot twist that threatens Krakoa's safety.