Marvel: the new America Chavez series will introduce new antagonists

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There Marvel Comics will relaunch the character of America Chavez with a new publication, of which the screenwriter Kalinda Vasquez spoke to the microphones of Comicbook.com, telling the genesis of the work and the themes that will dominate it.

"Speaking as a Latin woman, I was thrilled when America Chavez was introduced to the Marvel universe. Growing up, I loved the comics, but then you didn't see too many LatinX heroes (of Latin origin), and I think it's wonderful that a generation of Younger LatinX will be able to be reflected in the pages of Marvel comics.

Particularly in America – a powerful, heroic and noble figure. Beyond its ethnic identity, America is a character that I think has an even greater potential than seen so far. He has a complicated relationship with his identity, because he is not from this land and in many ways he had the experience of a stranger. These are really rich themes to explore – and it is in particular this notion of America as an outsider that pushed me to dig into its origins and work with the fantastic team of Marvel editors, to deepen its past even more than ever been done before.

America Chavez is the first LGBTQ superhero originally from Latin America, and despite having been introduced quite recently it has already managed to gain the following of a large audience. The new publication also will introduce new antagonists, as the author herself confirms:

"Oh, there will definitely be some new villains America will face, both during this series and in the future! It is a real privilege to be able to work with Sana Amanat, editor Annalize Bisa and artist Carlos Gomez to expand American mythology and deepen his bench of antagonists.

"My hope is that after this series, both new readers and loyal fans will have a better understanding of what drives America to action and how it has become the superhero we all know and love. And America itself will deal with some difficult moments of its past. "

Marvel Unlimited has made available a wide selection of titles for free. By following DC Comics, Marvel will also stop publishing the new releases in digital format.