Marvel The Great Alliance 3: new DLC about the upcoming story?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There may still be several content coming up on Marvel The Great Alliance 3. This is announced by the usual data miners who, as often happens, have managed to analyze the game code and discover potential upcoming news.

Specifically, new costumes have been found, which may be available in the future for free, but above all a new narrative DLC dedicated to the Fantastic 4.

Here is what was discovered by data miner:

Beast, Professor X and Dark Phoenix mentioned several team bonuses, including "Inhumans" which currently does not exist

Medusa has a new voice clip

A new dialogue between NPCs would indicate a new story in which the Negative Zone and Doomstadt are named

Just Doomstadt seems to be in danger, probably invaded by vampires

Cable calls Annihilus by name, promising to defeat him. Will it be the final boss?

New costumes: Gwenom, Anti-Venom, Miles Morales (suit + dress), T-Shirt with lightning for Ms. Marvel + scarf.

It also appears that a different set of has been planned morals compared to what was then released last week, as you can see from the two images taken directly from the Marvel.

In short, there may be something boiling in the pot for the game. What do you think? In the meantime, to learn more about the game, take a look at our review of Marvel The Great Alliance 3, and if you had difficulty taking your first steps, also to our guide to get started with Marvel The Great Alliance 3.