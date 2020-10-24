Marvel: The fight against the Aliens is at the center of the new comic covers

While the conclusion of the series on Ms. Marvel has been announced, the multinational entertainment company has finally shared with fans the covers related to a new crossover event: Marvel VS Alien.

All comics characters will have to use their skills to get the better of the fearsome aliens of 1979 Ridley Scott film. There will be nineteen numbers dedicated to this fight and among the most important characters we find Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow and the Fantastic 4. At the bottom of the news there are the various covers of the numbers, designed by some of the best Marvel artists, such as Javier Garron, Salvador Larroca, Leinil Francis Yu and many others, who have tried to imagine the struggle between a xenomorph and superheroes born from the mind of Stan Lee and the others. As you can see, while some like Captain America seem to have some trouble dealing with the Alien, others like Iron Man and Black Panther are getting the better of their fearsome opponent.

Numbers with variant covers will be sold at price of $ 3.99, just over three euros, making them a must buy for the many fans of American comics. To conclude, we would like to point out that a new Marvel Comics series dedicated to Iron Fist has been announced.