Marvel, the Fantastic 4 are coming? Discover the latest sensational background!

August 18, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Apparently in recent days some gears of the big company Disney they would move to begin preparations for the entrance of the Fantastic 4 in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to what was discovered by the insider Charles Murphy of the well-known Murphy's Multiverse portal, Disney recently registered the names of two new production companies called Solve Everything Productions and Grass-Fed Productions.

As the most savvy fans will have already guessed, the first of the two companies has a name that seems to be directly linked to Mr. Fantastic and the Fantastic 4, known in the Marvel comics as the great 'problem solver'; Disney has often used production company names created ad hoc for reference projects, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Pandemic Productions) e The Eternals (Olympia Productions).

Although it seems that it will take some time before the Marvel Studios officially and publicly begin working on new Fantastic 4 characters, this is obviously a property that MCU fans want to see join the franchise. The team includes four of the biggest names in Marvel Comics history, and with two versions already hitting the big screen, fan hype is at an all-time high to see. what Marvel Studios will do with Reed Richards, the Storm brothers and Ben Grimm and their most famous villains, like Doctor Doom and Galactus.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

For other insights, here are the Marvel villains divided by zodiac sign and a fan-art that imagines Shia LaBeouf in the role of Wolverine.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

