Marvel, the Fantastic 4 are coming? Discover the latest sensational background!

Apparently in recent days some gears of the big company Disney they would move to begin preparations for the entrance of the Fantastic 4 in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to what was discovered by the insider Charles Murphy of the well-known Murphy's Multiverse portal, Disney recently registered the names of two new production companies called Solve Everything Productions and Grass-Fed Productions.

As the most savvy fans will have already guessed, the first of the two companies has a name that seems to be directly linked to Mr. Fantastic and the Fantastic 4, known in the Marvel comics as the great 'problem solver'; Disney has often used production company names created ad hoc for reference projects, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Pandemic Productions) e The Eternals (Olympia Productions).

Although it seems that it will take some time before the Marvel Studios officially and publicly begin working on new Fantastic 4 characters, this is obviously a property that MCU fans want to see join the franchise. The team includes four of the biggest names in Marvel Comics history, and with two versions already hitting the big screen, fan hype is at an all-time high to see. what Marvel Studios will do with Reed Richards, the Storm brothers and Ben Grimm and their most famous villains, like Doctor Doom and Galactus.

