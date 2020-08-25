Marvel, Taron Egerton as Wolverine? The actor is flattered by the rumors

Share it:

Ever since Hugh Jackman officially announced his farewell to the role of Wolverine after James Mangold’s film Logan, the “hunt” for his successor immediately started and in recent months the most diverse names have been made. One of these is that of Taron Egerton, British actor starring in the Kingsman franchise.

Although there is still no official confirmation as to whether or not we will soon see the character from the world of the X-Men, now that the exploitation rights have returned to Disney (and therefore to Marvel), the same Egerton said he was very flattered to be compared to such an iconic character, especially after the wonderful legacy left by Jackman.

Speaking to British GQ, Egerton said: “That someone might think I’m a good fit for such a part is truly flattering. I love Marvel, but at the moment it is just talk very funny, there is no concrete basis for these rumors “. Egerton himself a few months ago, always responding to these insistent rumors, declared that despite being very happy, he did not feel “Wolverine type“.

“I love those movies and I have a lot of friends who also took part in them and had a lot of fun … I don’t know. I think Logan is really interesting as a concept. But I’ve never felt like a Wolverine type. I know it won’t be talked about until a few years and maybe a few years I’ll look rough enough for the part. I have never made a secret of being a fan of that world and that I would love to be a part of it“.

Curiously, Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman have already shared the screen in the movie Eddie the Eagle. Recently, a fan art dedicated to Wolverine from the God of War designer has appeared.