Marvel superheroes also participate in the latest viral meme

The memes are always fun and very graphic. But, of course, there is still room to continue innovating in that field. Something that has been demonstrated with a new series of memes that are becoming very viral in recent days. The reason? They show us what the profiles of the superheroes of Marvel in the different social networks like Facebook, Instagram or Tinder. And the result is, at least, hilarious. And as an example it is worth more than anything …

Get a guy who will play them all ✨ pic.twitter.com/zTG2XqfA2N – Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2020

As you can see, the grace is to collect images of superheroes (or their actors, as in the case of Mark Ruffalo) that are consistent with each of the social networks. And since the arrival of the first example, they have not stopped coming out more and more memes, many of them from official accounts like Disney +.

Anyway, there is no meme that has raised as many passions as the one published by the official Deadpool account on Twitter. In it, we can see from the surgeon version for LinkedIn, to the version of the superhero of Deadpool 2 in which he had to let his legs grow back. Of course, a very valid option to flirt in Tinder.

The subject is becoming so viral, that there are many celebrities who have joined the car. For example, Andy Cohem or Ellen DeGeneres. And surely we have time to see how the rest of Marvel superheroes do the same in the coming days.

Returning to Deadpool, fans are looking forward to the character's arrival at UCM, after the acquisition of Fox by Disney. However, the creative team behind the first two films has admitted that they have not yet met with Marvel Studios for the project.

