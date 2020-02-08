Marvel suggests the arrival of a big event dedicated to the X-Men

Share it:

During 2019 the franchise of X-Men has been the protagonist of a growing expansion. Both as regards its main head, which has revolutionized numerous cardinal points of the series, and regarding the Dawn of X project, which has enlarged its mythology through side stories.

Apparently, the news for the mutants are not going to conclude with the projects in question. Marvel Comics has revealed some of the titles that will be available for reading on the occasion of the Free Comic Book Day 2020, and one of these will act as a forerunner for a new X-Men event.

The title – "Free Comic Book Day 2020: X-Men" – it is not absolutely explanatory as regards its content, however what we know is that the new story will be at the head Jonathan Hickman and Larraz, who will accompany us in what Marvel defines as "a decisive summer for all mutants".

The book will also contain a second story, which will pave the way for an unpublished storyline managed by the authors Tom Taylor and Iban Coello. The cover of this special issue is available at the bottom of the article, while below are the official Marvel statements:

"Readers will have the chance to immerse themselves in some of Marvel's most exciting titles during this year's Free Comic Book Day. Marvel will release two free titles, each containing two separate stories.

Longtime readers and newcomers will be happy to see our most famous characters, from X-Men to Spider-Man, in extraordinary stories from our acclaimed creators! FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: X-MEN will present a brand new X-Men story by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz that will lead to a revolutionary summer for all X! The second story will also prefigure an upcoming epic tale of Tom Taylor and Iban Coello. "

Recently, Marvel announced Children of Atom, the new X-Men series. In addition, Funko Pop from Rogue and Gambit are on the market.