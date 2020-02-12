General News

 Marvel Studios would work on an Atlas Agents adaptation

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Agents of Atlas in Marvel comics

The news that the Shang-Chi movie would shoot scenes in San Francisco sowed speculation that it could be connected to the Atlas Agents / Agents of Atlas, which have the base of their headquarters in the area. However, it seems that the thing is more than just speculation, because Marvel Studios could be working on a project dedicated to the group.

Via GWW, by insider Thomas Polito, we discovered these plans to dedicate a series or a movie – It is still unclear but it seems more likely a series on Disney + -, which would adapt the Atlas Agents with the important detail that the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” It will be used to make a first presentation (we don't know yet how it will be).

In the cartoons, this group debuted in a comic “What if” of 1978, although it was not until 2006 that he had his own limited series. However, they have gained more fame with the relaunch they had last year, at the hands of Greg Pak and Gang-Hyuk Lim in the framework of the event "War of the Kingdoms". The team's lineup was completely renewed by uniting Asian and Asian-American superheroes and renaming the group as the New Atlas Agents. Heroes such as Silk / Silk, White Fox, Brawn / Amadeus Cho, Aero White Fox or even Shang-Chi itself are members of this most recent lineup. At the moment, there are no more details of the adaptation that Marvel Studios would have.

READ:  Mariah Carey underwent the Expensive Taste Test on Christmas decorations and the video is super fun

Via information | GWW | Tyrant Vicky



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.