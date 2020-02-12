 Marvel Studios would work on an Atlas Agents adaptation

Share it:

The news that the Shang-Chi movie would shoot scenes in San Francisco sowed speculation that it could be connected to the Atlas Agents / Agents of Atlas, which have the base of their headquarters in the area. However, it seems that the thing is more than just speculation, because Marvel Studios could be working on a project dedicated to the group.

Via GWW, by insider Thomas Polito, we discovered these plans to dedicate a series or a movie – It is still unclear but it seems more likely a series on Disney + -, which would adapt the Atlas Agents with the important detail that the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” It will be used to make a first presentation (we don't know yet how it will be).

In the cartoons, this group debuted in a comic “What if” of 1978, although it was not until 2006 that he had his own limited series. However, they have gained more fame with the relaunch they had last year, at the hands of Greg Pak and Gang-Hyuk Lim in the framework of the event "War of the Kingdoms". The team's lineup was completely renewed by uniting Asian and Asian-American superheroes and renaming the group as the New Atlas Agents. Heroes such as Silk / Silk, White Fox, Brawn / Amadeus Cho, Aero White Fox or even Shang-Chi itself are members of this most recent lineup. At the moment, there are no more details of the adaptation that Marvel Studios would have.

Via information | GWW | Tyrant Vicky