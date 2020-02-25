 Marvel Studios would look for an Alison Brie-style actress for She-Hulk

Share it:

Last night we were advancing by Twiter the last slap that Daniel Ritchman marked in his Patreon by pointing out that Marvel Studios was looking for an actress in the style of Alison Brie for the series "She-Hulk" They prepare for the Disney + platform.

The information does not really point to much more, regardless of the fact that the studio would have this actress of 37 years and known above all for the series "Community", As the actress prototype that they would be looking for, which does not necessarily mean that they are going to offer you the role. Apparently no movement would have occurred yet by Marvel Studios, that is, Marvel have not yet spoken to any actress for the role of Jennifer Walkters / She-Hulk.

Brie's prototype seems to reflect once again the comic tone that the series could have, which does not surprise us as the main associated screenwriter Jessica Gao, known for her stage in animation "Rick & Morty". This for the most comic book fans will remind them of “The Sensational She-Hulk” from the late 80s, which offered a much more comical view of the character, to the point that we saw a Jennifer Walters who was aware that she was in a comic (this happened long before Deadpool broke the fourth barrier).

Comment on the other hand that before the movement of some fans so that the actress Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn 99”) was considered by the study for the role, Breatriz herself has said that if filming is in summer as it has been said, she cannot be a candidate because at that time she will be recording the new season of “Brooklyn 99”.

