 Marvel Studios would look for actor to be Brother Voodoo in Doctor Strange 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rumorazo bomb arrives from The Illuminerdi by signing up that Marvel Studios would be looking for what seems clearly like an actor to play Brother Voodoo face to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness".

It seems that the study seeks a man of Caribbean descent and specifically mentions Haiti as a nation linked to the character. It has also been pointed out that the character must not necessarily feel American, although the role is potentially open to African-American actors.

This is not the first time the character has played for the film, as rumors of the character's possible debut in the Supreme Sorcerer movie began to sound in May last year, linking in turn with the brief presence of his brother Daniel in "Doctor Strange" of 2016.

In the comics, Jericho Drumm spent years studying to be a psychologist in the United States, but on his return to his native Haiti he found the news of his brother's impending death. . He reveals himself as a Houngan, a Voodoo priest who has been defeated by a disciple of the serpent god Damballah. Jericho prepared with Daniel's former teacher, Papa Jambo, and proved himself a gifted voodoo sorcerer in his own right. Taking the name of Brother Voodoo, Jericho worked with the spirit of his late brother Daniel to defeat the man who had killed him. Brother Vudú even briefly maintained the title of Supreme Sorcerer for a period of time in which Doctor Strange abdicated the charge, although apparently he was killed shortly after. However, it was restored during the Axis events and has resumed its role as one of Earth's dedicated magical heroes.

Via information | The Illuminerdi