 Marvel Studios would be looking for actress for Kate Bishop beyond Hailee Steinfeld

We haven't had official news of the series in a while "Hawkeye" Marvel Studios for Disney +, and the fact that Jeremy Renner went through a delicate situation, with accusations within the family nucleus nothing comfortable, did not help. Likewise, although there seemed to be a potential candidate to take on the role of co-star Kate Bishop, actress Hailee Steinfeld, that exclusive contract she has with Apple would be complicating the thing somewhat.

In Marvel Studios still interested in Steinfeld, but since they want to continue maintaining the initially planned dates, in principle to start shooting in July, the study would be studying other options in case the actress can't finally Participate in the series.

Thus, in the near future it is said that Marvel is going to meet with a couple of actresses, both with experience in films and one of them starred in a high-budget science fiction / fantasy film a couple of years ago. No further details about them are known.

Very little has been heard about this series that is said to help you better understand the origins of Clint Barton, and will show us more of his stage as Ronin, although the central plot will show how the witness passes to a new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop . We recently learned that Trickshot, Clint's brother in the comics, could appear in the series. his premiere would be set for autumn 2021.

Via information | MCU Cosmic