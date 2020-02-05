General News

 Marvel Studios would be interested in recovering Crossbones for UCM

February 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Crossbones / Calavera

A little crazy rumor comes from MCU Cosmic by stating that the Villain Calavera / Crossbones could make his return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recall that the character died in "Captain America: Civil War", Y "Avengers: Endgame" He left us a cameo of the character although before his transformation. As commented, Marvel is looking to bring Crossbones back in some way and they are in talks about it now.

Be that as it may, more than we are probably talking about a minor return, such as an appearance on an alternative timeline, which could be seen in "Doctor Strange in the Madness of the Multiverse", although the possibility of a more prominent return and even as a villain of the Winter Soldier and Falcon is always there.

Interestingly, the last thing we knew about the character were statements by actor Frank Grillo that gave rise to certain problems. The actor confirmed that he still had a contract for another possible film, if requested by Marvel, and before the stir that generated, Grillo came out to clarify that his character was more than dead, completely closing the possibility of any return of the villain.

READ:  Sanremo 2020, who is Francesca Sofia Novello, the model who is ready to conquer Ariston

Via information | MCU Cosmic

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.