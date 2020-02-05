 Marvel Studios would be interested in recovering Crossbones for UCM

Share it:

A little crazy rumor comes from MCU Cosmic by stating that the Villain Calavera / Crossbones could make his return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recall that the character died in "Captain America: Civil War", Y "Avengers: Endgame" He left us a cameo of the character although before his transformation. As commented, Marvel is looking to bring Crossbones back in some way and they are in talks about it now.

Be that as it may, more than we are probably talking about a minor return, such as an appearance on an alternative timeline, which could be seen in "Doctor Strange in the Madness of the Multiverse", although the possibility of a more prominent return and even as a villain of the Winter Soldier and Falcon is always there.

Interestingly, the last thing we knew about the character were statements by actor Frank Grillo that gave rise to certain problems. The actor confirmed that he still had a contract for another possible film, if requested by Marvel, and before the stir that generated, Grillo came out to clarify that his character was more than dead, completely closing the possibility of any return of the villain.

Via information | MCU Cosmic