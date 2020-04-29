Marvel Studios would adapt the Ultimatum comics to the cinema with the Fantastic Four and the X-Men

Share it:

If the latest rumor related to Marvel Studios future plans to introduce the X-Men and The Fantastic Four into the UCM It is true that we may see an adaptation in theaters of one of the most reviled series of Marvel comics.

The Ultimatum saga is far from having the affection of the readers for the way in which Marvel decided to carry this story. Luckily at UCM there are constant changes to the stories in the comics to tell them their way and there is a lot of hope in how Kevin Feige could adapt this story to integrate it into the UCM and make it something much more attractive than a direct adaptation.

On the MCU Cosmic portal they are quite convinced that work has begun on Marvel Studios on this project that for now would still be in a rather premature state. With the next three years of the UCM almost completely planned, we will still have enough to wait to see if this is the way in which the characters recovered from the hands of Fox are going to reunite with their Marvel colleagues.

Key characters such as Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch can be seen in the original Ultimatum story, causing Magneto to go insane and begin to pose a more dangerous threat than ever. This forces the X-Men and The Fantastic Four to come together to try to stop it, resulting in real chaos that has never managed to conquer readers.