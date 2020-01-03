 Marvel Studios will not bring "very soon" the first transsexual character

Share it:

In the last couple of days there have been a series of somewhat "crazy" headlines stating strongly that Marvel Studios would soon bring the first transsexual character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A debut that was said could happen in the movie "Eternals". Everything comes due to a small misunderstanding, and the thing has been so important that the news is denied by Variety.

Let's get in situation. Although the news has gained strength especially between yesterday and the day before yesterday, everything comes from an interview that we already summarized in the blog when Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, attended the NY Film Academy. The second part of the manager's intervention was a question round of the kids, precisely young people who were studying tomorrow to work in the film industry. So, one of the questions they ask is, "Are there current plans to bring more LGBTQ + characters to the MCU, specifically Trans characters?". A question very much in line with the current times and in that intention of Marvel Studios to reflect the current society at UCM. Feige, directly respond with a "Yes very soon. In a movie we are shooting right now ”.

Really, there was nothing new after these statements, because we already know that there will be a homosexual character in the movie "Eternals", which is currently rolling. However, the media have seized on the transsexual part of the question, to emphatically state that Marvel Studios will present a transsexual character very soon.

As we said, via Variety the most logical version of all this is confirmed, and that is Feige declined to confirm that a transgender character will appear in an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Two sources close to the study tell Variety that Feige was referring to the LGBTQ + part of the question, and not the trans part.

It is not necessary to interpret now that there will not be a transsexual character in the UCM because in fact, this July a casting arrived to look for a transsexual actress of any ethnicity between 20 and 30 years for potentially some of the Phase Four projects, but we are talking about in a few years, not the most imminent future.

