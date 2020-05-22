Entertainment

Marvel Studios, the photo that teases fans on social networks: is the MCU ready to start again?

May 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
In the past few hours a new post has appeared on social media that could indicate a restart for the films Marvel Studios currently under development, in particular Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, in fact, the actor Florian Munteanu has released an update on Instagram declaring to his followers that he is finally ready to go back to work after ten weeks of quarantine.

Shang-Chi had started filming in Australia before the Coronavirus pandemic took over, forcing all productions to stop: now finally the Hollywood blockade seems to begin to loosen its grip, and fans can’t wait to find out how the situation will evolve in Marvel Studios, which, as known, makes millimetric timing the strength of its programming.

A further clue to the fact that filming of Shang-Chi they could start again soon is the “like” left by Simu Liu and Awkwafina, protagonists of the film that will be released on May 7, 2021. Recall that Munteanu, star of Creed II, will participate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film as a mysterious wrestler who will be present in the notorious martial arts tournament at the center of the plot. In addition, Tony Leun is also part of the cast – who will play the “real Mandarin”.

For more insights, discover a new entry in the cast of Shang-Chi and read some recent plot details.

