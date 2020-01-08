Marvel Studios seeks a 10-year-old Loki for the Tom Hiddleston series

Share it:

A new casting for a boy and a girl, 10 years old both, has appeared sasaplanded by Marvel Studios and everything indicates that the miniature versions of the characters of Sophia Di Martino and Tom Hiddleston in the series are being sought Loki.

We know that Hiddleston will star in the ambitious series for Disney + and that Di Martino will play an important role as a co-star although we don't know what character he will play.

For both children, small actors are sought with flashes of intelligence and more mature than they should be because of their age. Not surprisingly they have to play the young versions of two brave and intelligent characters by nature.

The thousands of followers of the Hiddleston Loki are looking forward to knowing much more about the character and in this series they will try to answer many of the great questions that have remained pending after their multiple appearances in the UCM films.

