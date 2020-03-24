Marvel Studios reveals what a very different Dormammu looks like to Doctor Strange

Share it:

The story that presented us Scott Derrickson in Doctor Strange he introduced us to a dangerous interdimensional villain known as Dormammu. This entity is one of Strange's great enemies and showed us part of his face in the feature film by Marvel studios.

On the tape, himself Benedict Cumberbatch, an actor who gave life to Doctor Strange, also played this villain, who today shows us what he might have looked like, but who was finally ruled out. Jerad S. Marantz He worked on the concept art for the film and has recently posted his work to his personal Instagram account.

"Here is an old Dormammu option that I made for Doctor Strange at the time," says the artist. "I always liked this version. At that time, we were considering more humanoid options. A very funny show," he concludes.

The image has an aspect much more humanoid, although respecting the multiple colors that the fearsome villain presents. Cumberbatch was responsible for Dormammu's motion capture, but the actor was given the voice Tony Todd.

We recently saw Doctor Strange wearing the armor of Hombre de Hierro in Avengers: Infinity War, an illustration that made fans of the master of the Mystic Arts go crazy and that was finally confirmed to have been recorded. For some reason, the final cut of the tape ruled out the scene where Strange struggled with the armor, but, had it made it to the big screen, it would probably have been a favorite moment for many fans.