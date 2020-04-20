Marvel Studios reveals an alternate costume for Doctor Strange

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was never used, but it is completely official (it is not a fan montage). Today we want to show you how the alternative costume is for Doctor strange that Marvel desasaplanded thinking of the film and which ended up being discarded, in favor of which we could all see later. It is very cool and original, but above all it is very different. And since an image is worth a thousand words, judge for yourselves.

In any case, the concept art has been shared by Ryan Meinerding (via Comicbook), head of visual development at Marvel Studios, through his official Instagram account. And as you can see, the desasapland is very surprising. For starters, the blue and gold color scheme is not the traditional one.

As if that were not enough, we can also find differences in aspects such as the cultural references of the Far East that we saw in the film. In fact, the Temple of the Elder in Kamar-Taj is located in the Himalayas in the comics. And beyond having seen Doctor Strange practice mystical arts, there was no trace of those reminiscences in the film's costume, something that this alternative version would have.

On the other hand, as can be seen in the comments of the publication, fans have reacted very positively to this alternative aspect. And while it's highly unlikely they'll be using it for the sequel, hopefully Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse will also introduce some interesting change to the protagonist's costume.

And speaking of this sequel, if you haven't seen the poster recently released by a Marvel fan, you can do so here. This is a version that includes the Scarlet Witch in the equation. And the end result is quite spectacular.

What did you think of the Marvel alternate costume? Would you have liked him to be the chosen one? Or do you prefer the one in the movie?