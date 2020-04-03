General News

 Marvel Studios reorganizes the releases of its Phase 4

April 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Picture of Black Widow / Black Widow (2019)

A couple of weeks ago we learned that, without being especially surprising, Disney was moving its release schedule for 2020 due to the Coronavirus crisis. More specifically, they eliminated "Black Widow" from its original release date scheduled for later this month but without giving an alternative at the moment. Now the studio has released its new movie schedule and there are major changes from the Marvel Studios premieres.

The Natasha Romanoff-centric film will now premiere on November 6, 2020, the date it was saved for "Eternals". This change makes the entire Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe move one position from the original calendar, thus remaining:

  • "Black Widow" – November 6, 2020
  • "Eternals" – February 12, 2021
  • "Sang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings" – May 7, 2021
  • "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" – November 5, 2021
  • Thor: Love and Thunder – February 18, 2021
  • "Black Panther 2" – May 8, 2022
  • "Captain Marvel 2" – July 8, 2022
READ:  Nightwing is Gone and Dick Grayson Got a Brand New Direction in DC Universe [Spoilers]

In the Variety article all the dates for the most imminent projects of the house of the mouse are given but there is no news regarding "The new mutants", who has returned to the limbo he was in since he finished filming.

Via information | Variety

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.