 Marvel Studios reorganizes the releases of its Phase 4

A couple of weeks ago we learned that, without being especially surprising, Disney was moving its release schedule for 2020 due to the Coronavirus crisis. More specifically, they eliminated "Black Widow" from its original release date scheduled for later this month but without giving an alternative at the moment. Now the studio has released its new movie schedule and there are major changes from the Marvel Studios premieres.

The Natasha Romanoff-centric film will now premiere on November 6, 2020, the date it was saved for "Eternals". This change makes the entire Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe move one position from the original calendar, thus remaining:

"Black Widow" – November 6, 2020

"Eternals" – February 12, 2021

"Sang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings" – May 7, 2021

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" – November 5, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder – February 18, 2021

"Black Panther 2" – May 8, 2022

"Captain Marvel 2" – July 8, 2022

In the Variety article all the dates for the most imminent projects of the house of the mouse are given but there is no news regarding "The new mutants", who has returned to the limbo he was in since he finished filming.

