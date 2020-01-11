Marvel Studios plans to finish Phase 4 production this year

Share it:

Avengers: Endgame was part of the call closure Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was the conclusion of many of the stories that Marvel Studios had been producing for more than a decade.

After this, Kevin Feige, president and creative director of Marvel Studios, has got to work with his team to launch Phase 4 that will begin with the Black Widow movie. This new stage of stories could be filmed completely during this year, only 18 months after it was first announced at the Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego.

The Reddit user Zepand66 said in a community based on Marvel Studios, that all productions, except two, will begin shooting at the end of the year.

Phase 4 will begin with Black Widow and Los Eternos will follow, while The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision, from Disney +, are in an advanced state of production. On the other hand, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the Loki series will begin before spring, also starting the Doctor Strange movie in the Madness Multiverse and Ms. Marvel. The year would end with Spider-Man 3, Hawkeye and Thor: Love and Thunder.

This chronology would leave Moon Knight and She-Hulk as the only Phase 4 projects that we know nothing about.