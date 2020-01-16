General News

 Marvel Studios might be looking for a young actor for Hulkling

January 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Hulkling in Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios would have started according to rumors the search for an actor to embody Hulking for one of your next projects. The actor I would be looking for would be someone to be around 15-20 years old. It is not revealed at the moment what that project would be, but one that they intend to start shooting this year. It is therefore committed to “Ms. Marvel ” or the already filming phase "WandaVision", and even at a given time by "Ant-Man 3", although its filming is not planned until 2021 but which in the past was rumored would serve to introduce the Young Avengers in the UCM.

The arrival of this character would further support the feeling that we have fans that Marvel Studios prepares the adaptation of the Young Avengers, with Kate Bishop in the series "Hawkeye", the rumored Wiccan and Speed ​​in "WandaVision" and a teenager Cassie Lang seen in "Avengers: Endgame" (played by Emma Fuhrmann).

Hulkling first appeared in the comic “Young Avengers # 1”, and later it was revealed in the comic that he is the son of Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel, and Princess Skrull Anelle. With the powers of both a legendary Kree and a Skrull, Teddy Altman is able to change shape and has super strength, among other skills. He is also Billy Kaplan's boyfriend, Wiccan, the son of the Scarlet Witch. In the comics, Mar-Vell also had two children, Genis-Vell and Phylla-Vell. It has been rumored that these could reach UCM in the coming years, although in the case of Genis-Vell it seems that he could replace Mar-Vell as Teddy's father. Recall that the UCM has already introduced us to Mar-Vell in "Captain Marvel" played by actress Annette Bening.

Via information | The GWW

