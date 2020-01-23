 Marvel Studios is interested in the directors of Bad Boys for Life

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The third installment of the Two Rebel Cops saga, entitled "Bad Boys for Life", has recently been released in cinemas with quite good reception at the box office, and we do not know if as a result or because they would already have their eyes, it seems that Marvel Studios has been interested in the pair of directors responsible for the film, in Adil El Arbi Y Bilall Fallah, which in the past they had done together "Gangsta" or "Black".

During a promotional movie of the film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have revealed that Marvel Studios has contacted them for to be able to chat more thoroughly about a possible project, although they still do not have specific details about the offer:

Marvel wants to meet with us, not really for something concrete, a movie or series

Marvel Studios has as we know a lot of ongoing projects. In fact, this morning we woke up to the news that the directors of "Captain Marvel" They were negotiating with Marvel to make a series for Disney +.

Via information | Hln