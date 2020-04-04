 Marvel Studios delays and rearranges its Phase 4 releases

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Update: We added the poster of "Black Widow" with the new date of the film.

A couple of weeks ago we learned that, without being especially surprising, Disney was moving its release schedule for 2020 due to the Coronavirus crisis. More specifically, they eliminated "Black Widow" from its original release date scheduled for later this month but without giving an alternative at the moment. Now the studio has released its new movie calendar and there are important changes regarding the premieres of Marvel Studios, together with setting a date for "Captain Marvel 2", for which so far they had not given a specific date.

The Natasha Romanoff-centric film will now premiere on November 6, 2020, the date it was saved for "Eternals". This change makes the entire Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe move one position from the original calendar, thus remaining: