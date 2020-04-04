 Marvel Studios delays and rearranges its Phase 4 releases

Update: We added the poster of "Black Widow" with the new date of the film.
A couple of weeks ago we learned that, without being especially surprising, Disney was moving its release schedule for 2020 due to the Coronavirus crisis. More specifically, they eliminated "Black Widow" from its original release date scheduled for later this month but without giving an alternative at the moment. Now the studio has released its new movie calendar and there are important changes regarding the premieres of Marvel Studios, together with setting a date for "Captain Marvel 2", for which so far they had not given a specific date.
The Natasha Romanoff-centric film will now premiere on November 6, 2020, the date it was saved for "Eternals". This change makes the entire Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe move one position from the original calendar, thus remaining:
Current calendar
- "Black Widow" – November 6, 2020
- "Eternals" – February 12, 2021
- "Sang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings" – May 7, 2021
- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" – November 5, 2021
- Thor: Love and Thunder – February 18, 2022
- "Black Panther 2" – May 8, 2022
- "Captain Marvel 2" – July 8, 2022
Previous calendar
- "Black Widow" – May 1, 2020
- "Eternals" – November 6, 2020
- "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" – February 21, 2021
- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" -May 7, 2021
- Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5, 2021
- February 18, 2022
- "Black Panther II" – May 6, 2022
- July 29, 2022
In addition, if we look, there have been some changes of few days with respect to the previous dates, such as from February 12, 2021 to February 21, 2021, or that of July 29, 2022 now passes to July 8, 2022 It should be noted that this premiere that was going to arrive between Thor: Love and Thunder Y "Black Panther II", set for February 18, 2022, is now discarded.
Variety's article gives all the dates for Mouse House's most imminent projects but there is no news regarding "The new mutants", who has returned to the limbo he was in since he finished filming. There are also Marvel movies like the third installment of Ant-Man that have fallen off the calendar, for now, and there is no mention at the moment of the Disney + series.
