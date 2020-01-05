General News

 Marvel Studios could have already recovered the cinematographic rights of Hulk and Namor

January 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Hulk and Namor assembly

This morning has jumped a story that could have a strong impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As reported from MCU Cosmic, Marvel Studios may already have the cinematographic rights of Hulk and Namor. As we know, both were in the hands of Universal Pictures and the situation of these was somewhat peculiar, because unlike those of Spider-Man (Sony) or X-Men (formerly Fox), Marvel could get to use Hulk in a movie of his, but he couldn't make a solo movie.

Marvel is currently working on a solo series by She-Hulk, which has puzzled a lot about the status of the Emerald Giant's rights. In addition, rumors about Namor's potential appearance in a future film, specifically in "Black Panther II" (2022). This information has awakened the alerts of many and it seems that the reality is that Marvel already has the rights of both characters.

We still have to treat information as a rumor, but the MCU Cosmic portal ensures that you have heard it from a very reliable source. Likewise, the insider Charles Murphy has commented that already in August information began to sound that pointed out that Marvel had recovered the rights, so it seems that there is hope that this information is true.

READ:   Naomi Ackie talks about Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Even assuming all this is true, it remains to be seen what would happen to both characters at UCM. Hulk seems to be dethroned in the background, and that She-Hulk will take his place. As for Namor, it would be a direct competition with "Aquaman" of DC, which we remember worked quite well in the cinema, but everything that has so far sounded of the Marvel Atlantean places him in a secondary role in another film, not with his own film.

Via information | MCU Cosmic | Charles Murphy



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.