General News

 Marvel Studios could be developing a series of Secret Invasion for Disney +

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Secret Invasion in Marvel Comics

Since the Skrulls arrived at the UCM, the possibility that Marvel Studios has started adapting the Secret Invasion comics event, which turned the Marvel universe upside down in the comics. The movie "Captain Marvel" lays the groundwork for the event, it remains to be seen if Marvel Studios ends up pulling down that path, but of course, according to the rumor they publish from Bleeding Cool, it seems that it will be so.

According to this new information, Marvel Studios works in a series for Disney + based on comics arch Secret Invasion by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu. Recall that in the event it is revealed that several characters from the Marvel universe, such as Spider-Man or Elektra, were undercover Skrulls, preparing everything for an invasion. The series will evidently be related to the Captain Marvel movie (and the sequel on the way). Although in the 2019 movie we have seen the Skrulls as a “endangered” breed that seeks refuge, they have already said that as in all species, there are good and bad.

In addition to this, Marvel would work on another series for the streaming platform more in line with current series, such as "Loki", "WandaVision" or “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. Its protagonist will be a frontline character from UCM, allowing you to establish it better. You look at someone of the level of importance of Loki, and not so much a character who has been in a more secondary profile as has happened as Vision.

READ:  Up the boyfriends! First images of Rafael Nadal's wedding revealed

The medium gives a lot of credibility to its source because at the time he was notified of the death of Quicksilver and the budget of the last two Avengers films.

Via information | Bleeding cool

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.