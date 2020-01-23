 Marvel Studios could be developing a series of Secret Invasion for Disney +

Share it:

Since the Skrulls arrived at the UCM, the possibility that Marvel Studios has started adapting the Secret Invasion comics event, which turned the Marvel universe upside down in the comics. The movie "Captain Marvel" lays the groundwork for the event, it remains to be seen if Marvel Studios ends up pulling down that path, but of course, according to the rumor they publish from Bleeding Cool, it seems that it will be so.

According to this new information, Marvel Studios works in a series for Disney + based on comics arch Secret Invasion by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu. Recall that in the event it is revealed that several characters from the Marvel universe, such as Spider-Man or Elektra, were undercover Skrulls, preparing everything for an invasion. The series will evidently be related to the Captain Marvel movie (and the sequel on the way). Although in the 2019 movie we have seen the Skrulls as a “endangered” breed that seeks refuge, they have already said that as in all species, there are good and bad.

In addition to this, Marvel would work on another series for the streaming platform more in line with current series, such as "Loki", "WandaVision" or “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. Its protagonist will be a frontline character from UCM, allowing you to establish it better. You look at someone of the level of importance of Loki, and not so much a character who has been in a more secondary profile as has happened as Vision.

The medium gives a lot of credibility to its source because at the time he was notified of the death of Quicksilver and the budget of the last two Avengers films.

Via information | Bleeding cool