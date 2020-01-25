 Marvel Studios contacted director Lulu Wang for a movie

Share it:

We continue to discover new filmmakers who are in the spotlight of Marvel Studios. After knowing the other day that those responsible for the recently released “Bad Boys for Life”, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, had been contacted by Marvel Studios to hold a more in-depth meeting, now we discovered that they would also have been interested in the director Lulu Wang.

During a round table with a director organized by Hollywood Reporter in which directors such as Todd Phillips, Noah Baumbach, Fernando Meirelles, Greta Gerwig and Martin Scorsese participated, in addition to Wang, the question was released on the air of which director had been contacted by Marvel to directing a movie. It was then that the nominee for a BAFTA award and director of “The Farewell” He revealed it while saying laughing: "I don't know if I can say it".

Wang did not reveal what movie it was or when this happened, but possibly one of the most recent Marvel Studios, as we know, the studio is currently more focused on hiring directors for some of their projects, without going any further, to the sequel to "Captain Marvel" They are looking for director.