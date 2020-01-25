General News

 Marvel Studios contacted director Lulu Wang for a movie

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


image of director Lulu Wang

We continue to discover new filmmakers who are in the spotlight of Marvel Studios. After knowing the other day that those responsible for the recently released “Bad Boys for Life”, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, had been contacted by Marvel Studios to hold a more in-depth meeting, now we discovered that they would also have been interested in the director Lulu Wang.

During a round table with a director organized by Hollywood Reporter in which directors such as Todd Phillips, Noah Baumbach, Fernando Meirelles, Greta Gerwig and Martin Scorsese participated, in addition to Wang, the question was released on the air of which director had been contacted by Marvel to directing a movie. It was then that the nominee for a BAFTA award and director of “The Farewell” He revealed it while saying laughing: "I don't know if I can say it".

Wang did not reveal what movie it was or when this happened, but possibly one of the most recent Marvel Studios, as we know, the studio is currently more focused on hiring directors for some of their projects, without going any further, to the sequel to "Captain Marvel" They are looking for director.

READ:   BdS News - Program 4: Spider-Man, look at the cast of The Suicide Squad, Liv Tyler for She-Hulk, Wiccan and Speed ​​for WandaVision ...
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.