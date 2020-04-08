Marvel signs Ronny Chieng for Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Share it:

The UCM staff would have added another comedian to its cast now that Ronny Chieng's name has been linked to the film. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

At the moment the sasaplanding is exclusive information of Discussing Film and therefore it must be taken as a rumor until its participation in the project is officially confirmed. At the moment no information has come out about the role that the Asian actor will play in this tape.

Chieng has previously been seen as Eddie Chieng in Crazy Rich Asians, as well as portraying himself in Ronny Chieng: International Student, a series for ABC and Comedy Central Asia, where he works as a senior correspondent for The Daily Show.

In the cast of the film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Dave Callaham we will find stars like Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung.

After the recent dance of dates of the UCM that has affected all the films of Phase 4, the premiere of this film has gone to May 7, 2021, keeping its previous date, The Eternals, which was February 12, 2021. .

Shang-Chi is one of the many new faces that Marvel will present in this new season of series and movies where we will also meet She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and many other characters that will appear by surprise in third-party movies. . It will be the case of Taskmaster as the main villain of Black Widow, the first film of this phase with a premiere scheduled for November 6 after the widespread delays suffered in all Marvel Studios productions.

At the moment we have not been able to take a look at anything related to the film beyond an official logo at the time it was announced and that is as far as it goes. We hope to have more data in the near future.