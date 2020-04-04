Marvel signs "Rick and Morty" screenwriter for new "Ant-Man" film

Share it:

Los Angeles (USA), Apr 3 (EFE) .- Screenwriter Jeff Loveness, one of the creators of the surreal cartoon series "Rick and Morty", will be in charge of writing the third film of "Ant- Man "for the Marvel superhero franchise.

In addition to being responsible for the critically acclaimed animated fiction on the Cartoon Network, Loveness has produced scripts for ceremonies and events as notable as the Oscars, Emmy Awards and even the traditional White House Correspondents Dinner, media reported Friday. specialized communication.

For its part, Marvel will feature in its new film the director of the previous installments, Peyton Reed, who directed "Ant-Man" (2015) and "Ant-Man and the Wasp".

The actor Paul Rudd, who will meet again with Evangeline Lilly, will also repeat in the leading role.

It remains to be seen whether the plans for this film, which has not yet entered the production phase, are altered by this health and economic crisis, since already planned Marvel installments as "Black Widow" have had to be postponed.

The previous installment of this superhero, "Ant-Man and the Wasp", was the 20th film by Marvel Studios and grossed $ 76 million at its premiere, 33% more than its predecessor released in 2015.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" functioned as a sequel to "Ant-Man" and "Captain America: Civil War" with a story focused on the mission to find Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), the mother of Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly).

"I love representing a guy who has a series of internal conflicts because, on the one hand, he is somewhat reluctant to be a superhero, but he is and leaves 'for work' in the city. And, on the other, what really he wants to be a good father and be at home with his daughter, "he told Efe Rudd in an interview last year for the premiere of" Avengers: Endgame. "