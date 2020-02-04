Marvel shares the official synopsis of WandaVision

Share it:

Shortly after seeing new scenes of WandaVision In the brief trailer shown during this year's Super Bowl we received the official synopsis of the series from Marvel TV Studios itself.

The information shared in the synopsis in question reaffirms the premise revealed a few months ago. The heroine who helped defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame fails to overcome the loss of Vision and is locked in a fiction where he lives happily with him even though everything around him tells him that something is not right.

WandaVision by Marvel Studios merges the classic sitcom style with the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). These two beings of great power live their ideal life when they begin to suspect that things are not as they seem. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is the main screenwriter. It will premiere at Disney + this year.

From the description of the series it seems that we will be presented with its history as an idyllic comedy in which the two heroes live in peace and harmony until everything begins to distort to eventually realize they are living a lie. It is possible that the comedy has just become a drama at a certain moment.

Perhaps with the final revelation comes the final conversion of Wanda into Scarlet Witch, something that we have been promised to see in this series. If this happens, it will be ready to display its full potential in Doctor Stranger and the multiverse of madness, a film in which Maximoff's appearance has been confirmed, highlighting that it will be important to watch the series to understand everything in the film.

Kevin Feige himself recently stated that Scarlet Witch is, for him, the most powerful member of The Avengers.