 Marvel Saga The Fantastic Four by Jonathan Hickman, no. 3 three

Ignoring his wife's advice, Reed Richards rebuilt The Bridge and this time he decided to cross it and meet with the Reeds Council, with whom he discovered thousands of wonders until the destruction reached them just when they told him the requirement to join. After, Bin and Johnny ended up in Neo Mundo with Franklin and Valeria as stowaways where they met Ted and tried to reopen a portal in that dying world. Later, The Fantastic 4 would see how some civilizations resurfaced again, like those of the high evolutionary, a very old one of Atlantis and others. However, what struck them most was the visit of a mysterious man who turned out to be Franklin Richards of the future, who warned Valeria and awakened the powers of his child self before leaving.

The story of this third volume would begin with Reed leaving the Singularity Congress to form the Future Foundation, where they would create a temporary cure for Ben Grimm while Franklin has an adventure in the toy shop of the Impossible Man and Arcade. Later, the narrative would follow in the footsteps of Franklin and Valeria Richards of the future who follow their own plan while Nathaniel Richards travels to the past to see his son in college. There, he tells the adventure and how his selves from other realities separated and Nathaniels hunt began and that he must face his other self. Instantly, Reed and Ben ask Víctor Vón Muerte for help and together they decide to go for that other version, but after the problem, the Richards brothers had other plans for him. Subsequently, and back to the present, the young Valeria would discover El Puente and ask Death to help her father in return to return what he lost. However, everything started to get worse as soon as Silver Stele discovered a dead Galactus and he went to Earth with the World Eater to ask Reed for explanations, who would help him understand and travel with him. On the other hand, Sue would witness Namor's ego and his fear for the other creatures while Johnny would have to do a heroic act so that Earth was not invaded by the second wave of Annihilus.

In general, we are facing two plot arches that touch the protruding and that end up embroidering the tome with a perfect icing that will make us cry -we have previously read this stage or not-. The first of the story arches centered on Reed Richards, his children of the future and trivial adventures is spun with a mystery and a completely amazing genius by how Jonathan Hickman connects the previous volume with this one that we have in our hands and thus offer us both a fun adventure and the resolution to a problem in a way that we can only define as fantastic with the use of Franklin and Valeria of the future. On the other hand, the second story arc that gives title to this volume divides the team in a very intelligent way to achieve what the scriptwriter wants and forge a weak position in the groupWell, Reed is with Galactus, Sue with Namor, Ben without powers and Johhny is the only one with powers to defend the enemy waves. Now, speaking in detail of certain aspects of the plot without going into spoilers, there are several moments in which the scriptwriter manages to show off in small moments that remain well recorded, such as Franklin's “kick”, Sue's rise over Namor in the meeting, Ben and his head heart, the jokes of the Impossible Man, the arrival of Galactus and the final moments before the final wave, among others.

As for the characters, Reed surprises with his bold decisions and his courage in creating the Future FoundationIn addition, he knows how to keep cold blood in front of Galactus very well and when it comes to saving the only “alive” thing left from a dying planet and fleeing from there. However, nthe determination of your young self with the mission that is imposed in front of his father has drawn your attention. On the other hand, Sue does very well her role as a conciliator between two sides, but where he stands out most was when his new role is unveiled in front of Namor and he is not allowed to trample. On the other hand, Ben Grimm has a great happy moment in this volume when he returns to being human thanks to the formula of the Future Foundation, which leads him to do what he missed, although at the end of the day he feels helplessness before his eyes. Franklin and Valeria Richards of the future do their best to fix the future they are doomed to and who have been forced because of Natahaniel Richards' hunt for other realities and thus have the opportunity they should have, that's why they awakened the powers of young Franklin and warned little Valeria. On the other hand, Namor seems to be a great collaborator to share the waters of the sea and accept the terms that Sue says, although in reality he shows himself in the end as a selfish king who justifies him by the past of the other beasts. By last, Johnny Storm takes a heroic role like no other capable of inspiring and making every reader cry, in addition to proving that he is a great uncle for his nephews by trying to have as much fun as they can.

With respect to rhythmJonathan Hickman uses a slow rhythm during the different numbers that, if read frequently, actually feels very balanced by the need for the explanations and the events that occur to happen as long as they need and not be abrupt in no time

On The edition, we are facing a volume in Marvel Saga format with a binding and a quite remarkable role as the line characterizes, which compiles the numbers 579 to 588 USA of volume 1. In addition, at the end of it, we can find a couple of alternative covers that complement Well the work and serve properly as a curiosity for the reader.

On an artistic level, Neil Edwards is responsible for drawing the first story arc with a very remarkable character design and a somewhat lighter style, although it knows very well when to impose the shadows so that the situation is much more tense. On the other hand, in the second arc we have Steve Epting with a darker style and an equally good character design, although with expressions that are sometimes somewhat improvable. However, it leaves us really amazing cartoons and pages, which improves with the color. Finally, we have Nick Dragotta in charge of the epilogue with a very rough or chilling drawing sometimes while Mark Brooks draws the special "Uncles" with a youthful design quite cheerful in the sad situation in which Franklin is.

In short, I consider that we are facing a pretty entertaining volume and that would remain listed as “Fantastic“, Which also offers us a good look at the future while we get a little tear.

You can purchase “Marvel Saga. The Fantastic Four by Jonathan Hickman, no. 3 three" here.