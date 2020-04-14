 Marvel Saga. The Amazing Spiderman, no. 43: Superior Spiderman: Superior Poison

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On a critical day, Liz Allan and Tiberius seized Horizon Labs, and Grady attempted to search for evidence against Tiberius while Spiderman Superior lunged to stop Liz Allan's car. At that time the 2099 Spiderman appeared who traveled to the past to protect his timeline. Obviously Otto did not know Miguel O’Hara and there was a clash between them, but in the end Spiderman 2099 manages to save Tiberius – who ends up knowing that he is important for the future. In the end, they all ended up in Horizon Labs and the time machine becomes unstable, causing the Superior Spiderman to become nervous and knock Miguel O’Hara unconscious. They all ran away from there and the machine exploded with Spiderman Superior in there, although in the end Grady managed to bring him back. Later, Otto would antagonize the Black Cat and be reunited with his ex, Solid, so he would have to use the RV to stop her.

The story of this tome would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Blackout kidnapping Aunt May knowing that Peter works with Spiderman and demanding that he manipulate his weapons so that it fails when fighting with him. Furious, Spider-Man Superior gathered information about Blackout, followed him to his base and attacked him in such a brutal way that he made him promise that neither he nor anyone else would come close to Peter or May or their relatives. Subsequently, Peter opens and opens Parker Industries promising May to walk without a cane and then asking Anna Maria if she would like to meet her parents. At that time, Spiderman Superior would have to go out to meet Venom and the Crime Lord, and being the latter an impostor left the symbiote almost without strength without recognizing Flash. Back home as Peter, Flash would try to reconnect with Peter and Anna Maria would invite him to eat with them after May's operation was completely successful. Once they were all together, May brought to light the children's question about Anna Maria and everything ended in discussion, so Peter took Flash to give him legs and incidentally remove the symbiote. However, the symbiote stuck to Spiderman again. While Jameson hired Alchemax to create a new Spider-Slayer, the Superior Poison left Parker Industries to end any crime and then reproach May for her attitude of making Anna Maria cry. Concerned about the situation, MJ called the Avengers and Earth's mightiest Heroes fought the Upper Poison as much as they could until Peter's spirit managed to pull it out and return it to Flash. While Spiderman made weak excuses, the Green Goblin added Carlie Cooper to its ranks with the goblin formula. Later and when Iron Man discovered that Spiderman erased the analyzes they made, the Captain decided to stop him and they called him, but when they met him, Spiderman Superior gave up being an Avenger and fled through the window. Meanwhile, there was a Goblin War between Norman and Kingsley to avoid losing more territory and men.

In general, we are a pretty exciting, brutal, epic and even horrifying comic in some cases like in the Blackout story where we get to situations in which we even fear for the enemy because of Spider-Man's tremendous cruelty towards the enemy, so much that it would even be difficult for us to watch, which makes the first story almost one of terror (written by Christos Gage). On the other hand, entering the history of Superior Poison in a concrete way, I like how Dan Slott begins to take the Superior Spiderman to more complicated terrain due to his ego for wanting to destroy the symbiote and then wanting to keep it for himself., which ends up triggering a totally disastrous tour of events for both his family, friends and his fellow Avengers who are already beginning to see that something is wrong with Spiderman. And it is that, if Yuri Watanabe already smells the problem that Carlie ended up discovering, Dan Slott is leading the other characters towards doubt and that is what makes this tome more interesting. In addition, apart from Superior Poison we have a war between elves that ends up deciding everything that will happen next and that demonstrates one of Kingsley's techniques. If I had to highlight a moment of the whole whole it would undoubtedly be (ATTENTION, SPOILER) the fight between Superior Poison and the Avengers.

As for the characters, Superior Spiderman has become more and more brutal than previous volumes, especially with what was seen in the AnnualAlthough he tries to help various people around him, he does not hesitate to trick them into getting what he wants, like capturing the symbiote. On the other hand, and although it is under his influence, her attitude here becomes much more violent and egotistical -Yes, it is possible-, being so arrogant even to face his Aunt May for an attitude that he did not like and to believe even more the best of the best. On the other hand, Blackout is a demonic being who enjoys hurting his victims and whom many heroes fear for what it is capable of. Flash Thompson makes a stellar appearance as Agent Poison and as a great hero who tries to help at all times and which Spiderman Superior takes advantage of to try to eliminate the symbiote – although later join him – and give him legs in return. However and still in danger, Flash is able to get into the middle of the combat center for helping his symbiote friend. Here, Anna Maria is a beautiful character who tries to please Peter's aunt with all her desire, although due to her physical form comments come out and they end up hurting her And the situation becomes awkward, since May didn't mean to hurt anyone either. On the other hand, The Avengers try to fight with all their strength by knowing thanks to MJ that the symbiote is manipulating Spiderman, but among the later excuses and knowing that he erased his analyzes they soon begin to distrust of the. By last, the Green Goblin continues to cruelly increase its ranks and seeks to wipe out all Kingsley troops to be the unique and incredible Goblin King of New York.

On rhythm, Dan Slott achieves a very balanced time that increases as the symbiote and Superior Spiderman get closer and closer without being in a fighting position and, once they are fused, the derailment begins where we notice how everything loses control and advances Quick to give a sense of urgency and danger, but without giving a bad narrative result.

About The edition, we find ourselves before a hardcover volume with a very remarkable binding and paper that follows the line of the collection that compiles the American numbers 22 to 26 of volume 1 of The Superior Spider-Man and the first Annual of The Superior Spider-Man . In addition, at the end of the reading, we can find as extras a series of alternative covers that could be bought in the USA. USA

On an artistic level, Javier Rodríguez maintains a somewhat more simplified drawing, but it is very malleable and effective in representing any type of action in the bullets, since, although sometimes he is not as detailed as other cartoonists, manages to transmit terror, cruelty, gore and others in the fight between Blackout and Spiderman, especially when the latter retaliates. By last, Humberto Ramos continues with his more cartoon and detailed drawing style on more than one occasion, although here he makes many mistakes of proportions, especially in the case of Superior Poison, in which many bullets become very rare when it appears. However, other designs are very well worked and offer us quite good and impressive panels. By last, Marcos Martín's parts for Peter's memories are brilliantly drawn in a style reminiscent of classic comics.

In short, I consider that we are before a pretty cool tome in which Dan Slott exceeds our expectations by showing us the possibility of how brutal the Superior Spiderman could be if he were connected to Poison and the consequences that would bring to his life, even if momentarily.

You can purchase "Marvel Saga. The Amazing Spiderman, no. 43: Superior Spiderman: Superior Poison ” here.