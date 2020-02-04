 Marvel Saga The Amazing Spiderman, no. 42: Spiderman Superior. The necessary evil

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As we saw in the previous number, Otto Octavius ​​is starting to cross the line in a much more direct way and in front of respectable people. When he went to the execution of Smythe, the villain escaped from his cell and Jameson ordered him to kill him, something that Spiderman Superior accepted when Spiderman would never have done so. While others were in danger and Spiderman protected them with their octobots, Otto chased Smythe to the last and pinned his stinger. After getting a base of operations and a new suit thanks to the mayor – for bribing him with a recording – Superior Spiderman went after Kingpin to free Earth from shadows and then he used the most vile and villanesque methods to catch the Goblin, who then had a twist of fate. In this new issue, the Spiderman of 2099 travels to the present to prevent the future from being erased by the temporary damage that has been done in the present, but especially to protect the life of a particular person, which will lead him to enter contact with the Spiderman Superior.

The story would begin in 2099 when Spiderman realizes the anomalies and enters Alchemax, where they ask him to go to the past because he has already done so according to the screens and fix the timeline. Back to the present, Tiberius Stone and Liz Allan take over Horizon Labs, which leads Grady to look for his portal to frame Tiberius for his crimes against the company. At that moment, Spiderman 2099 leaves the portal and goes straight to look for Tiberius Stone. Soon after, Spiderman Superior for Liz and Stone's car and there is a meeting between both Spiderman which leads O’Hara to flee with Tiberius. At one point in Horizon Labs, Spiderman Superior knocks out O'Hara and everyone runs away except him and Horizon explodes. However, Spiderman is saved by Grady using a temporary machine, although he doesn't seem to be talking about other things. Then, Otto would fend off the Black Cat, would submit his thesis to Lamaze and would have to face the wake up from solid.

In general, we are facing uan exciting story in which we play with protecting the future tense as much as possible before everything is uncertain and erase from the existence of well-known characters of 2099 that have been revitalized – in 2013 some of them became popular again thanks to video games such as Shattered Dimensions. Thus, thanks to this premise in which you have to run against time so that the future does not disappear, we have fairly cool and fun dynamics, as well as quite interesting fights and thinking clashes. Now, speaking in detail of certain aspects of the plot, Tiberius Stone's attitude to know if it was key to the future was very smart and, on the other hand, the hit of the Superior Spiderman at the key moment to O'Hara is the worst thing he could have done. In another vein, the plot between Maciza and Octavius ​​with the whole theme of the RV has seemed somewhat insufficient and, although it solves certain details, it could have been much better.

As for the characters, Miguel O’Hara is a very intelligent and practical character who seeks the best not only for himself, but for others. That is why, as much as he hates who his grandfather was in the past, he knows that he must protect him in order to keep the timeline intact. Superior Spiderman demonstrates his greatest ego here by being confronted by another Spiderman and the one he sees as a threat just by knowing facts about him and being better than him in certain aspects. But the worst comes when you must access Parker's memories to get an equation and get shocked thinking. Tiberius Stone has a very high ego after sinking Horizon Labs and more when he discovers that he is an untouchable person, key to the future. On the other hand, Massif awakens from a coma and goes into a rage to learn that Otto Octavius ​​has died, so he uses the RV to unleash the chaos in the city and kill Spiderman, but in the end it falls easy when Otto gets the RV and says goodbye to it by rejecting it.

On rhythmHere, Dan Slott maintains quite interesting times thanks to the hurry Miguel O’Hara has to keep the timeline and leave it as it was, which leads to each confrontation and concern that there is a good tension. On the other hand, the second story with Maciza is quite balanced, but what makes it acceptable is its storytelling.

About The edition, we find another product in the Marvel Saga line with a hardcover cover, a good enough binding and pages that accept re-readings, as well as alternative covers as an extra.

On an artistic level we have two great artists at the helm of this volume. Ryan Stegman takes care of much of the story with a much more marked and even sinister tone sometimes that I love – and that we know that it will end up polishing over the years – while Giuseppe Camuncoli It takes care of the final part with a very remarkable and colorful style with details that are quite good.

In short, I consider that This volume is highly remarkable and highly recommended for serving as a springboard and bringing the Spiderman of 2099 to the forefront that so many appearances would have since with good stories – and some improvable – and even with appearances in sagas that are yet to come and that you should not miss when the time comes.

You can purchase “Marvel Saga. The Amazing Spiderman, no. 42: Spiderman Superior. The necessary evil ” here.