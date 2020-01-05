 Marvel Saga The Amazing Spiderman, no. 41: Spiderman Superior: No Exit

Share it:

Otto Octavius ​​has had his way and has done it with Spiderman's mind, but, without realizing it, he still had a remnant inside his brain that he felt tormented by the decisions he made in his life as "Peter Parker" . Now, as a self-proclaimed Spiderman Superior, Otto has decided to change the tables and cease with the attitudes of Speedball and Screwball in an inappropriate way, and then had an encounter with Cardiac. Later, because of that, The Avengers wanted to inspect the Superior Spiderman, but found nothing remarkable that made them suspect the change of minds. Released, Otto would end up helping Cardiac by discovering his motivations and, upon discovering the remnant of Peter Parker, he removed it from his brain. In this volume we will see the Spiderman Superior go to the execution of Alistair Smythe "The Mata-Spiders" and rise to a new level as far as power is concerned with a new suit and a new weaponry.

The story of this creepy new tome would begin with Jameson calling Spiderman to ask for his assistance in the execution of Smythe, which accepts. Before going, Spiderman would prepare possible escape attempts and, when he attends, he contemplates how the Mata-Arañas tries to escape with hostages in between and with allies, but Spiderman tries to stop him at all costs on Jameson's orders – who asked him to kill him, which Otto took the opportunity to record it. When they solve the problem of the Mata-Spider, Spiderman Superior takes care that the Raft is his base of operations known as Spider-Island 2, and his next step was to attack Kingpin and free Earth of Shadows with his army and spider bots. After, His next goal was El Duende, with whom he had trouble tracking him and had to be much more persuasive and use questionable techniques.

In general, we are facing a very exciting story in which Otto Octavius ​​takes his first step in the execution of Smythe to demonstrate how far he is able to get with his current means and with his picaresque, especially when taking advantage of others, to then level up and be a high-level "hero" based on operations, thugs, laboratories and many more options than any other superhero to say goodbye to the old life of Peter Parker and differentiate himself more like a Superior Spiderman. Now, speaking in more detail about some aspects of the plot, I liked how Otto had a countermeasure for every attempt by Smythe to frustrate him more and more and thus take him to his land, and, in addition, to fulfill his definitive plan with Jameson. In addition, the part where he already manages to seize an army with “special permits from the mayor” makes him look really scary and more when he uses the entire city to capture a villain.

As for the characters, Otto is a very cold character as a superhero and very methodical with little or no scruple, although it is also shown that something hypocritical in a certain vignette. In addition, entering the second arc, he acts with a great megalomania and arrogance that is really abusive, even passing the grating of heroism towards a more typical villain. In addition, one of the methods used today reminds us of the method that a villain used in a UCM movie. Anna Maria is a secondary character who really tries to worry about Otto and so that he can continue advancing, despite his controversial loss of direction when trying to devote himself to everything and not achieve everything. On the other hand, Jameson feels desperate to kill Alistair for revenge for what he did to his wife, so much, that he doesn't care what the law tells him and he even gets it from the Superior Spiderman. Alistair Smythe tries each and every one of his tricks to try to get out of jail without hurting anyone and only takes those options to intimidate and threaten Spiderman, but of little use, although his definitive plan still has him up his sleeve. Phil Urich feels betrayed by Kingpin and tries to make all possible thefts once he fixes all his weapons, but he is shocked when he faces the new Superior Spiderman recalls that almost make him go crazy, but that would only be a small step towards his new destiny.

On rhythm, Dan Slott goes crescendo in the first part of the volume that occupies the entire arc of Alistair Smythe, while in the second part it goes with everything and even gives a certain touch of tension not knowing who will go further.

About The edition, Panini Comics maintains the same quality as the rest of Marvel Saga volumes with a good hardcover and great paper that collects in this case the numbers 11 to 16 of Volume 1 of Superior Spider-Man. In addition, in the end we will find as an extra a couple of alternative covers.

On an artistic level, Giuseppe Cammuncoli He gave us a more stable, detailed and much nicer job visually speaking for the balance he came to find in the numbers where he worked. On the other hand, at this time Humberto Ramos achieved a more dynamic, fluid, caricature style, but, unfortunately, he often lost the beauty of the vignette because of the anatomy of the characters on more than one occasion, although the designs were very successful.

In short, I think we are facing a volume that marks a new level in the life of the Superior Spiderman to make him a much more fearsome and differentiated hero of Spiderman, which is capable of making other decisions with great ease.

You can purchase “Marvel Saga. The Amazing Spiderman, no. 41: Spiderman Superior: No way out ”here.