Marvel, Ryan Reynolds has the perfect answer to Scorsese’s criticism of cinecomics

You will remember the statements launched by Martin Scorsese e Francis Ford Coppola against the dominance of the Marvel Studios model and against today’s cinecomics, guilty of being more like theme parks than real cinema; well now it is Ryan Reynolds to provide the solution to all of Marvel’s “problems” in his own way.

Scorsese, during an interview with Peter Travers, explained that “for the kids who go to see these movies it might be real cinema, but for me it isn’t. Or maybe I should explain it another way: I’ve seen one or two, and that’s enough for me. Because they are always the same, over and over“. While Coppola had declared that”When Martin Scorsese says that Marvel films are not cinema he is right, because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to receive something, a teaching, a little knowledge, inspiration. I don’t think anyone can achieve anything by watching the same movie over and over over and over. Martin was good when he said it’s not about cinema. He didn’t say they are despicable, which I do“.

Ryan Reynolds instead used his usual humor to reply to both of them and simultaneously send a not too veiled message to Marvel itself: “I agree with Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola that Marvel movies suffer from an alarming lack of Deadpool“.

In short, Reynolds can’t wait for Disney to unlock the stalemate that currently pervades its film franchise after the acquisition of Fox by the House of Mickey.

In a previous interview Rob Liefeld had blamed Marvel for not giving any news regarding the future of Deadpool: “They are the reason this is happening“However, fans have not lost heart and believe that in the future a third dedicated film can really materialize.