Marvel Reveals Unpublished Iron Man Armor In Its New Concept Art

The rise of Marvel Studios began with the premiere of Iron Man. The movie starring Robert Downey Jr. He managed to become a complete success, with Tony Stark being one of the most beloved characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although it's been over a decade since we saw Stark build his legendary Iron Man armor, there's still a lot to go on in this blockbuster of Marvel. Few hours ago, Ryan Meinerding, a conceptual artist who works for the company, has published on his personal Instagram account several images belonging to the Iron Man concept art.

One shows us what he calls Iron Man's "traveling suit", a kind of armor that we never saw on screen and that the artist desasaplanded for the superhero debut in the cinema.

Another shows us Tony Stark working in his workshop. This shows a high level of details and colors that show the effort and commitment that the artist dedicated to desasapland this conceptual art.

The fans of Hombre de Hierro they still want to pay tribute to the memory of their hero. Recently we have also seen how social networks were turned on at the memory of a scene from the original script of the film. In it, we saw a gesture of contempt of Howard Stark her son who really moved and pissed off the avenger's fans.

