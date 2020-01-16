Marvel reveals the number of X-Men that will fit into the Empyre crossover series

Share it:

Soon the X-Men will be catapulted into the upcoming event series, Empyre, characterized by the crossover between the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. The mutants will be involved at number 10 of the magazine, written by Jonathan Hickman and with the artistic sector by Lenil Feancis Yu.

The cover of the artist suggests that two members of Professor X's second secret team – Sway and Petra – originally revealed in X-Men: Deadly Genesis, they will come back to life and collaborate with Vulcan, Cyclope and Havok.

This will be the first time that we will see Sway and Petra in action following their death in 2005, in the Deadly Genesis series. Sway's power allows her to manipulate time, while Petra has the ability to control land and rock. Vulcan, on the other hand, is an omega-level mutant and has the ability to influence any type of energy or existing energy field, even the kinetic one.

As for Darwin – who will return in the issue of the magazine – its power consists in a constant state of reactive mutation, allowing it to adapt to any type of environment, climate or pollution. The Cebulski editor spoke about this crossover through the following words:

"When people ask Hickman who will be in the series, he replies everyone. This is the work in which anyone can peep. Cyclops will form various teams to face any mission, in a swirl of endless action. ".

The volume in question will arrive on the market during the month of April.

In the spin-off of the X-Men, Marauders, a rather well-known group of enemies was revived. If Wolverine were killed, would he have a chance to come back to life like the other mutants?