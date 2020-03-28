Marvel revealed a new Iron Man armor in What if without anyone noticing

Share it:

Since Avengers: Endgame put an end to an entire era of movies, fans of the Cinematic Universe Marvel They have wondered if we will see the return of Tony Stark as Iron Man again. Numerous theories have been elaborated around this event, but one of the most commented, was that we would see the character again in the new animation series What if …?

The funny thing is that Marvel Studios has already shown Hombre de Hierro in the first images of What if …?, although nobody noticed it. In this small video preview that we could see of the new series of Disney +, Howard Stark appears just before a new version of the Iron Man armor is revealed for a brief moment.

This is how the user has shown us Quid Vacuo on your personal Twitter account. However, the appearance of the armor does not ensure that whoever is under it is Tony Stark. On the other hand, fans have been quick to reinforce their theories about Iron Man's visit to Sakaar. Jeff Goldblum confirmed some time ago that Iron Man would appear in What if …?, But it has since been known that Robert Downey Jr. he wouldn't lend his voice for this animated version of Tony Stark.

What if …? There is still no release date, but we do know that this new animated series will tell incredible facts about the Marvel Universe that we would never dream of seeing reality. The series will premiere on the Disney + subscription platform, along with the rest of the Marvel Studios productions. Luckily, being an animated series, it is possible that the current crisis caused by the coronavirus do not affect its production or delay its release.