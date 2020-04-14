Marvel reportedly met with director of A Quiet Place to Discuss UCM

Share it:

A new rumor places the actor and director John Krasinski in the spotlight of Marvel Studios, as there is talk of a meeting between the two entities to assess which project or projects they could collaborate in for the future of the UCM.

In the Geeks Worldwide media they assure that the director of A quiet place has recently had a remote meeting with Marvel Studios to discuss various projects in which they could team up.

In the past, both Kevin Feige and Krasinski himself have stated that they want to work together for all the support the latter has been receiving on the internet to reappear in the Marvel universe in some way.

At this point it is very difficult to know what was discussed at that meeting, but we do know that Marvel Studios are working on how to bring the characters from Fox licenses such as X-Men and The Fantastic Four to the complex fabric of the UCM.

Krasinski is a well-liked guy as a director and as an actor, having him in the ranks of Marvel Studios would be good news for his productions and also for the legions of followers of his stories.

The flow of rumors regarding Feige's team plans is constant because they are constantly devising new ways to surprise audiences and lure them into theaters while also trying to take advantage of the virtually inexhaustible source of characters that is Marvel.