Marvel releases special trailer for "Black Widow" with more action

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"Black Widow", the film that will open Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, premiered a special trailer where viewers can see the protagonist, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) again, shooting and fighting in incredible scenes full of pure action .

Although basically the same scenes as the previous one are shown in the trailer, the difference is that now some characters are shown more closely, to gradually enter the context of the film until the day of its release .

Yelena Belova also appears in the short video, a spy played by Florence Pugh; the Red Guardian of David Harbor and Melina Vostokoff, who is personified by Rachel Weisz.

"Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to tear it down, Natasha must deal with her story as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became avenger," explains the company in the official synopsis of the new film.

"Black Widow", the film whose plot will be developed between the films "Captain American: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and directed by Cate Shortland, will begin the long-awaited phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU or UCM) and represents the final farewell of actress Scarlett Johansson with the character that many loved and interpreted for 10 years.

The movie talks about many difficult things. It is a lot of trauma and pain. And I hope it is stimulating for people because I think Natasha is a very powerful and inspiring person in many ways. He has overcome a lot and is brave, "Johansson said for Vanity Fair.

This film is among the most anticipated films of this 2020, according to Imdb and its premiere is getting closer and closer.

It will be May 1, 2020 when "Black Widow" premieres in movie theaters around the world.