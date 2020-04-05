 Marvel productions for September and possible series delay

Share it:

Marvel Studios has suspended as we know all its productions until a new order, or rather, until the current situation is solved and everything returns to normal. In that situation, this Friday we knew that Marvel Studios decided to delay its entire release schedule, basically almost moving its films to the next available date. It is not yet known what impact this will have on the series planned for Disney +.

Along with this, insider Charles Murhpy has been tipped off that Marvel plans would be able to resume the productions for the month of SeptemberIn other words, they hope that the situation will be controlled within five months and that they can return to planned filming. As we know, there are a lot of Marvel Studios movies on the air, well "Eternals" is due to complete its return to filming phase, the Shang-Chi film was about to begin its main photography, and this summer the filming of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" Y Thor: Love and Thunder, without forgetting the third of Spider-Man, but that as we know is distributed by Sony Pictures and have not yet been pronounced.

To this we add that it is sounding very strongly that all Marvel series on Disney + will also be delayedThey are all pending completion of part of their filming, to a greater or lesser extent, together with the fact that they are part of a common arc within the UCM.

In line with this, the actress Elizabeth Olsen has published a series of stories on her Instagram account of what at first seemed like a simple tour of her garden. However, this has become what many fans believe would be a coded message regarding "WandaVision". It is not clear what he says, but that phrase "For all you Avengers fans" (For all fans of the Avengers) has misled many. Specifically, the message is as follows:

And for all Avengers fans, peas, strawberries, chard, sprouts, baby broccoli, beans and garlic were planted in late February. And tomatoes were planted in the first week of March. I thought they would like to know.

This, along with other parts of his Instagram stories, is thought to be a message telling us that "WandaVision" It will not be released on Disney + until 2021, but we already say, it is a simple interpretation of a message that is not entirely clear.

Is she trying to tell us something pic.twitter.com/enK6F4p9Zs – ᱬ Wanda’s pr manager ᱬ (@vizwandamaximof) April 4, 2020

Via information | Murphy’s Multiverse