Marvel presents a new anthology series about Wolverine

After spreading various clues over the past few hours, the Marvel Comics has officially unveiled Wolverine: Black, White & Blood, a new anthology series focusing on the character of Logan. The publication is currently scheduled for the month of November.

The artistic sector of the series will be characterized by the pervasive presence of black and white, accompanied by shades of red. Each issue of the series will contain three stories, which will tell the most disparate moments in Wolverine's life.

The first release will see a creative team consisting of Gerry Duggan, Adam Kubert, Joshua Cassara and Matthew Rosenberg. As for the subsequent issues, we anticipate the involvement of illustrious signatures of the publishing house, including Vita Ayala, Chris Claremont, Saladin Ahmed, Donny Cates, Ed Brisson, Kelly Thompson, Greg Land, Salvador Larroca, Kev Walker, Chris Bachalo, Leonard Kirk.

Marvel editor Mark Basso expressed all his excitement for the start of this new project:

"I can't help but stress how exciting it is to see the amazing creative team behind the series working. It may sound a bit cliché, but you've never seen anything like it from Marvel, and you've only been able to peek a small fraction of it. of the first number".

