Marvel Prepares 2 Secret Series For Disney +

The news in Marvel They do not stop arriving. With the Super bowl held last weekend we were able to take a new look at the many projects that you already have prepared for this year and the next one, both on the big screen and those that will reach the platform streaming from Disney. So. we got a new trailer of 'Black Widow' and a preview of the first three series of the MCU that will reach Disney + (that of Loki, Scarlet Witch and Falcon and Winter Soldier). But now it turns out that there is more.

the same Bob Iger has confirmed that there are two more budding Marvel projects for the Mouse House platform. And no, we had never heard of them. How has such revelation occurred?

As you have collected The Hollywood Reporter Iger has mentioned that Marvel has seven series already in development. And let's make numbers. At the moment only the three mentioned titles have been talked about in addition to a series of 'Ms. Marvel ', another with' Hawkeye 'and the animated' What If …? ', In addition to the future appearances of' She-Hulk 'and' Moon Knight '. This does five titles, not seven. Therefore, there are two more ideas on the way.

What names do we still have to arrive? Many, of course. Do we know who are the suitors of these two new titles? There is the problem. They are secrets. Marvel likes surprises, but we already knew that. So it's time to wait for the arrival of official confirmations. However, the rumors They are always there.

Two possible titles

For example, much has been said about the desire of the Marvelita studio to make a series about 'Secret Wars', the limited comic with the most amazing star wars ever narrated. And since the entire MCU is interconnected, what better way to use this title to bring all the heroes together once and for all? On the other hand, there has also been a lot of talk about 'Marvel 616 series', a docuserie that would show how Marvel has impacted the world through its characters and arcs.

We'll be alert.