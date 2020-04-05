Marvel Phase 4: all projects

Share it:

Marvel Phase 4 is on the way, whether we want to or not. The success of 'Avengers: Endgame' has been so brutal that we have not yet put ourselves together. In fact, it has managed to overcome 'Avatar' as highest grossing film in history.

This past weekend the San Diego Comic-Con took place and Kevin Feige took the opportunity to confirm projects and dates of what is to come: the films that will follow 'Endgame' and 'Spider-Man: Far from home' .

Disney

A few years ago, Kevin Feige was in charge of bringing us the films that would be included in Phase 3. Although some fell ('Captain America: Serpent Society ' or 'Inhumans'), and new ones appeared ('Spider-Man: Far From Home', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'), the calendar was fulfilled. Now it only remains to see if it will be fulfilled this time as well.

CONFIRMED

Black widow

Marvel studios

The Scarlett Johansson character film will begin filming this summer of 2019. The plot will function as a prequel to the character, with Johnasson re-donning Natasha Romanoff's outfit, accompanied by Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Premiere: November 6, 2020. More information here.

The Eternals

Marvel comics

'The Eternals' is the project that plans to revolutionize the foundations of the MCU with the introduction of a new group of characters with divine powers. Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden They lead the cast. Premiere: February 12, 2021. More information here.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Marvel comics

Although the original Shang-Chi was a martial artist full of stereotypes, the idea of ​​Marvel is to end them all and create an original version of the hero. For this they will have the screenwriter David Callaham, also of Asian origin, who has worked on 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Godzilla' from 1998 and the entire 'The mercenaries' franchise. Premiere: May 7, 2021. More information here.

Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness

Marvel comics

The sequel to 'Doctor Strange' seems to be moving forward, with Benedict Cumberbatch reprising the role of Stephen Strange. Tilda Swinton could return as The Ancient One … and Namor's first appearance in the MCU is rumored. ANDpremiere: November 5, 2021. More information here.

Thor 4: Love and Thunder

Marvel studios

The new installment of the God of Thunder will present us Jane Foster wielding the legendary hammer, assuming the return of Natalie Portman to Marvel. Release: February 18, 2022. More information here.

Captain Marvel 2

Marvel studiosMarvel comics

It is one of the furthest projects from Phase 4 so little is known about where Carol Danvers' solo adventures will go. Due to the date change of 'Indiana Jones 5', the premiere has had to be moved to July 8, 2022.

Spider-man 3

Sony pictures

The battle between Sony and Marvel appears to have reached a provisional 'ceasefire', leaving the arc begun in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' to come to an end with 'Spider-Man 3'. The next July 16, 2021 We will have a new installment of Peter Parker. More information here.

Loki TV Series

Marvel studios

A series on the adventures of Loki in different key moments of Humanity is in preparation … and with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role. We will see it in spring 2021.

Wandavision

Marvel comics

Series about Scarlet Witch and Vision. We don't know where the MCU will be located, since Vision died in 'Infinity War' and was not resurrected in 'Avengers: Endgame'. It is rumored that it could be the presentation of his son Wiccan, a member of the Young Avengers. The series will come to us in late 2020. More information here.

Falcon & Winter Soldier