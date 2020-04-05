Entertainment

Marvel Phase 4: all projects

April 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
Marvel Phase 4 is on the way, whether we want to or not. The success of 'Avengers: Endgame' has been so brutal that we have not yet put ourselves together. In fact, it has managed to overcome 'Avatar' as highest grossing film in history.

This past weekend the San Diego Comic-Con took place and Kevin Feige took the opportunity to confirm projects and dates of what is to come: the films that will follow 'Endgame' and 'Spider-Man: Far from home' .

Phase 3 Marvel

Disney

A few years ago, Kevin Feige was in charge of bringing us the films that would be included in Phase 3. Although some fell ('Captain America: Serpent Society ' or 'Inhumans'), and new ones appeared ('Spider-Man: Far From Home', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'), the calendar was fulfilled. Now it only remains to see if it will be fulfilled this time as well.

CONFIRMED

Black widow

Blonde Black Widow

Marvel studios

The Scarlett Johansson character film will begin filming this summer of 2019. The plot will function as a prequel to the character, with Johnasson re-donning Natasha Romanoff's outfit, accompanied by Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Premiere: November 6, 2020. More information here.

The Eternals

The Eternals comic

Marvel comics

'The Eternals' is the project that plans to revolutionize the foundations of the MCU with the introduction of a new group of characters with divine powers. Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden They lead the cast. Premiere: February 12, 2021. More information here.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Shang Chi

Marvel comics

Although the original Shang-Chi was a martial artist full of stereotypes, the idea of ​​Marvel is to end them all and create an original version of the hero. For this they will have the screenwriter David Callaham, also of Asian origin, who has worked on 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Godzilla' from 1998 and the entire 'The mercenaries' franchise. Premiere: May 7, 2021. More information here.

Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness

MCU Movies

Marvel comics

The sequel to 'Doctor Strange' seems to be moving forward, with Benedict Cumberbatch reprising the role of Stephen Strange. Tilda Swinton could return as The Ancient One … and Namor's first appearance in the MCU is rumored. ANDpremiere: November 5, 2021. More information here.

Thor 4: Love and Thunder

Thor Love and Thunder Logo

Marvel studios

The new installment of the God of Thunder will present us Jane Foster wielding the legendary hammer, assuming the return of Natalie Portman to Marvel. Release: February 18, 2022. More information here.

Captain Marvel 2

Valkyrie Queens

Marvel studiosMarvel comics

It is one of the furthest projects from Phase 4 so little is known about where Carol Danvers' solo adventures will go. Due to the date change of 'Indiana Jones 5', the premiere has had to be moved to July 8, 2022.

Spider-man 3

spider-man 3

Sony pictures

The battle between Sony and Marvel appears to have reached a provisional 'ceasefire', leaving the arc begun in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' to come to an end with 'Spider-Man 3'. The next July 16, 2021 We will have a new installment of Peter Parker. More information here.

Loki TV Series

Avengers loki

Marvel studios

A series on the adventures of Loki in different key moments of Humanity is in preparation … and with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role. We will see it in spring 2021.

Wandavision

disney plus series marvel universe vision scarlet witch

Marvel comics

Series about Scarlet Witch and Vision. We don't know where the MCU will be located, since Vision died in 'Infinity War' and was not resurrected in 'Avengers: Endgame'. It is rumored that it could be the presentation of his son Wiccan, a member of the Young Avengers. The series will come to us in late 2020. More information here.

Falcon & Winter Soldier

imageMarvel studios

Little is known about the series that will unite Falcon, the new Captain America, and Bucky, known as the Winter Soldier. The series will arrive in August 2020.

Hawk Eye

avengers endgame hawk eye ronin

Marvel studios

In this series focused on the character of Hawkeye, Clint Barton will pass the baton to the young woman Kate Bishop, also a member of the Young Avengers. The series will arrive in the fall of 2021. More information here.

What If …?

Animated Marvel series based on the publisher's eponymous comic series, revisiting past events from MCU history to show different scenarios if the characters had made other decisions – what would have happened if Peggy Carter had taken the serum of the Super Soldier? What if Thor had aimed at Thanos's head instead of his chest? The series will arrive in June 2021.

TO BE CONFIRMED

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Guardians of the galaxy 2

Marvel studios

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is one of the most anticipated projects for Marvel's future, especially due to its eventful pre-production as James Gunn was fired and later rehired to bring the film to fruition. All the protagonists of the two previous installments return … and Thor? More information here.

Dark Avengers

Dark Avengers

Marvel comics

The Avengers are dismantled by the United States government and commission Norman Osborn (yes, the Green Goblin) to reorganize the group as Osborn is seen as a hero having helped dismantle the secret invasion of the Skrulls. The initial lineup consists of El Vigía, Ares, Noh-Varr (who plays Captain Marvel), Venom (who plays Spider-Man), Bullseye (plays Hawke's Eye) and Daken, Wolverine's son. Norman Osborn adopts the identity of Iron-Man but under the name of Iron-Patriot.

Rumor of a 'Dark Avengers' movie takes time and except that there is not much information on the subject, the rumor has returned with force.

Young Avengers

young avengers marvelMarvel comics

The 'Young Avengers' are the next generation of Avengers. They respond to a Vision plan so that, if the group of superheroes dissolved in the future, to have a plan B. They all have some kind of relationship with the original group, and now that Marvel seems to be planning a movie with them, you we present the most important.

We have already seen 'Stature', which is none other than the daughter of Scott Lang (Ant-Man), and we will see Kate Bishop in the series of 'Hawkeye' planned by Disney +. More information here.

New Avengers

New Avengers

Marvel comics

This series arises from the events that occurred in the main Avengers collection during the story arc 'Avengers: Disunited', by Brian Michael Bendis. During that story, the Avengers separate due to the death of several members. Soon after, Captain America and Iron-Man decide to reunite the Avengers, but the group has changed a bit: Iron-Man, Captain America, Luke Cage, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Spider-Woman, Watcher, and Echo. Could this be one of the options that Marvel is considering to introduce mutants?

